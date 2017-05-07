LAS VEGAS -- Former middleweight world titleholder David Lemieux, bidding for an eventual showdown with Canelo Alvarez, was forced to the distance but dominated Marcos Reyes in a decision win on the Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The judges all scored the fight for Lemieux, 99-90, 99-90 and 98-91. ESPN.com also had it for Lemieux, 98-91.

"He is a solid fighter," Lemieux said. "I give him the respect. He went the full 10 rounds. I could have done better but I hurt my hand after round two."

David Lemieux, right won easy, but couldn't stop a tough Marcos Reyes. Al Bello/Getty Images

Lemieux, one of boxing's heaviest punchers, was back in the ring quickly after scoring a devastating third-round knockout of former world title challenger Curtis Stevens on March 11. Lemieux, 28, of Montreal, could not resist a chance to strut his stuff on another Alvarez undercard as he did last May when he drilled Glen Tapia in the sixth round on the Alvarez-Amir Khan card.

From the outset Lemieux targeted Reyes, 29, of Mexico, with heavy blows and quickly put him on the defensive in their bout, which was contracted at 163 pounds.

Lemieux opened a cut over Reyes' right eye in the second round and the blood streaked down his cheek. In the third round Lemieux continued his assault, rocking Reyes with a right uppercut and then with a right hand to the head.

Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) appeared to tire in the middle rounds and Reyes (35-5, 26 KOs) began to give as good as he was taking, landing to the body as well as a few right hands.

In the seventh round, Lemieux hurt Reyes with a left hand that forced him to take a step back. Reyes, who dropped to 3-4 in his last seven bouts, was breathing heavily and the blood continued to pour down the side of his face.

A right hand bent Reyes over at the start of the eighth round and it was impressive he was still on his feet. Referee Robert Byrd docked one point from Reyes at the end of the eighth for punching Lemieux after the bell.

Reyes, who showed enormous heart to go the distance, forced Lemieux to the ropes in the final round, bringing the largely Mexican crowd to life but it was too little, too late.

"We obviously came with the best we had," Reyes said. "In the last rounds, my objective was to throw as many shots as I could because I knew when I lost that point I was going to have to knock him out to win. He's a great fighter and there's a reason why he's the third-ranked (middleweight) in the world. We're satisfied with the fight and the performance, and we did our best."

Matthysse knocks out Taylor

Lucas Matthysse, right, dominated Emmanuel Taylor for a TKO victory in Round 5. Al Bello/Getty Images

Argentine slugger Lucas "The Machine" Matthysse, moving up to welterweight and returning from a 19-month layoff following a knockout loss to Viktor Postol in a junior welterweight world title fight, destroyed Emanuel Taylor in impressive fashion.

"This victory motivates me," Matthysse said. "This is exactly what I needed to come back where I left off. I felt great inside the ring and I felt like I dominated the fight at the pace I wanted. I feel great and I'm ready for what's next."

Punch stats Punches Matthysse Taylor Landed 78 53 Thrown 286 176 Percent 27% 30% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs), 34, a former interim junior welterweight titleholder, looked sharp and powerful as he took Taylor apart. Matthysse show no ill effects of the broken orbit bone and eye injury he suffered against Postol that was partly responsible for his long layoff.

He flashed his power in the closing moments of the first round when he rocked Taylor with a clean right hand and had him reeling, but the bell sounded before he could do any more damage.

Matthysse had a big second round, picking up where he left off as he punished Taylor along the ropes and had him in trouble. Taylor spent most of the round just trying to get away from Matthysse's heavy shots.

Matthysse, bleeding from a small cut from an accidental head butt, scored a clean knockdown in a big third round when he clocked Taylor with a right hand and then had him in big trouble on the ropes as the round came to end. By the fourth round, Taylor's nose was bleeding and his face was getting marked up as Matthysse continued to land big punches.

In the fifth round, Matthysse, in his first fight under trainer Joel Diaz, finished Taylor (20-5, 14 KOs), 26, of Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland, in style. He forced him to the ropes and floored him with two right hands and a left. Taylor beat the count but was in no condition to go on and referee Jay Nady waved it over at 2 minute, 21 seconds.

"My plan going in was to win," Taylor said. "My opponent was a tough guy, but I don't know why the ref stopped the fight. I could've kept going more rounds. After this, it's back to training hard with my team."