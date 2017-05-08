Dana White: 'We just lost our date' for Mayweather/McGregor

If Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are going to meet in a boxing ring, it won't be on Sept. 16. That date -- which according to Dana White was the targeted night for the mega-fight -- now belongs to Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

"We just lost our date to Canelo and GGG," UFC President Dana White told Fight Hub TV late Saturday night in Las Vegas. "But that's a good fight. I'll be at that one, too."

The comments came moments after Alvarez dominated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for 12 rounds, winning by unanimous decision. Immediately after the bout, former boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya announced that his Golden Boy Boxing promotion had the contracts signed between Alvarez and Golovkin, with the fight set for mid-September.

When, and if, Mayweather and McGregor face each other in a boxing match is another story, though it has long been rumored that the fall of 2017 is the preferred time frame for both camps. One roadblock was crossed off the list this week when McGregor's girlfriend Dee Devlin gave birth to their first child, Conor Jr.

McGregor has stated he would wait for the birth of his child before he'd begin serious discussions and potentially train for a fight.

The potential boxing match would pit the highest-profile stars in their respective sports against one other in an event unlike almost anything seen before. Mayweather is 49-0 and a five-division world champion boxer. McGregor is 21-3 and is the reigning UFC lightweight champion.