Junior middleweight prospect Charles Conwell Jr., a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Cleveland, will box professionally for the second time on May 18, co-promoter Lou DiBella announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Conwell (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Daniel Szoros (2-1, 2 KOs), of Hungary, in a scheduled six-round fight on DiBella's "Broadway Boxing" card at the Paramount Theater on the campus of LIU-Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight will be the co-feature on a card headlined by Brooklyn featherweight Heather Hardy (19-0, 4 KOs) against Hungary's Edina Kiss (14-3, 8 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round rematch of Hardy's eight-round decision win on March 4 on the Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia undercard at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Charles Conwell Jr., who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will face Hungary's Daniel Szoro in his second professional bout on May 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports

Conwell made his professional debut on April 21 on co-promoter Tony Holden's card at the Buffalo Run Resort and Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, and needed jut 41 seconds to knock out Jeremiah Page.

"I am so excited to fight in New York City," Conwell said. "I will always represent Cleveland and I love the fans in Oklahoma, but New York is a city where stars are born. New York will become a second home for me on my way to a world championship."

DiBella and Holden plan to keep Conwell active, having him fight on both of their shows.

"Charles Conwell will be one of the most active prospects in boxing," DiBella said. "Tony Holden and I have plans to fight Charles all over this country, but I can't wait to watch him make a splash in New York on 'Broadway Boxing,'" DiBella said. "This is a United States Olympian and I hope the local fans and boxing media respond accordingly."

The card will be the first "Broadway Boxing" event in New York since June 2016 because of a new insurance law passed in New York that dramatically increases the costs to put on boxing events. DiBella said this is a one-time card.

"The insurance requirements in New York have kept DiBella Entertainment's flagship series and almost all club shows out of New York for the past year because they just aren't financially viable," DiBella said. "But the public clamoring has been too great to ignore. We are going to plant our flag for one night and we hope boxing fans come out and support live boxing featuring homegrown and world class talent."

Conwell, who was approximately 132-14 as an amateur, was eliminated in his opening round bout at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August but won a gold medal at the 2015 National Golden Gloves and the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials.