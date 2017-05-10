Editor's Picks Atlas: Why I left GGG off my pound-for-pound list ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas doesn't believe unified middleweight world titleholder Gennady Golovkin belongs in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings top 10. He explains why.

Note: Results are through May 10

1. GENNADY GOLOVKIN RECORD: 37-0, 33 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Daniel Jacobs, March 18

NEXT FIGHT: Canelo Alvarez, Sept. 16

2. ANDRE WARD RECORD: 31-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified titleholder)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Sergey Kovalev, Nov. 19, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Sergey Kovalev, June 17

3. VASYL LOMACHENKO RECORD: 8-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Jason Sosa, April 8

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. SERGEY KOVALEV RECORD: 30-1-1, 26 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Andre Ward, Nov. 19, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Andre Ward, June 17

5. ROMAN GONZALEZ RECORD: 46-1, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD12) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, March 18

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. TERENCE CRAWFORD RECORD: 29-0, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) John Molina Jr., Dec. 10, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Felix Diaz, May 20

7. CANELO ALVAREZ RECORD: 49-1-1, 34 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., May 6

NEXT FIGHT: Gennady Golovkin, Sept. 16

8. MANNY PACQUIAO RECORD: 59-6-2, 38 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Jessie Vargas, Nov. 5, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Jeff Horn, July 1

9. KEITH THURMAN RECORD: 28-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Danny Garcia, March 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX RECORD: 17-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO2) James Dickens, July 16, 2016

NEXT FIGHT: Moises Flores, June 17

THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Narvaez, Nigel Collins and Salvador Rodriguez.

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

How our writers voted Pos. Atlas Trejos Cortez Collins Narvaez Pilatti Parkinson Rafael Raskin Rodriguez 1 V. Lomachenko A. Ward G. Golovkin A. Ward C. Alvarez G. Golovkin G. Golovkin G. Golovkin V. Lomachenko G. Golovkin 2 T. Crawford S. Kovalev C. Alvarez G. Golovkin M. Pacquiao T. Crawford A. Ward A. Ward G. Golovkin A. Ward 3 K. Thurman G. Golovkin R. Gonzalez C. Alvarez R. Gonzalez R. Gonzalez V. Lomachenko S. Kovalev S. Kovalev R. Gonzalez 4 A. Ward T. Crawford M.Pacquiao S. Kovalev S. Kovalev V. Lomachenko R. Gonzalez V. Lomachenko A. Ward C. Alvarez 5 S. Kovalev V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko R. Gonzalez G. Golovkin K. Thurman S. Kovalev R. Gonzalez T. Crawford S. Kovalev 6 G. Rigondeaux G. Rigondeaux C. Crawford Naoya Inoue V. Lomachenko A. Ward M. Pacquiao M. Pacquiao M. Pacquiao V. Lomachenko 7 C. Alvarez R. Gonzalez A. Ward M. Pacquiao T. Crawford S. Kovalev T. Crawford C. Alvarez R. Gonzalez M. Pacquiao 8 M. Pacquiao C. Alvarez D. Wilder T. Crawford A. Ward M. Pacquiao C. Alvarez T. Crawford C. Alvarez K. Thurman 9 E. Spence Jr. K. Thurman K. Thurman V. Lomachenko D. Wilder O. Valdez L. Santa Cruz K. Thurman G. Rigondeaux T. Crawford 10 D. Garcia D. Garcia S. Kovalev G. Rigondeaux A. Joshua D. Wilder K. Thurman L. Santa Cruz M. Garcia A. Joshua

Others receiving votes: Deontay Wilder, (6), Naoya Inoue (5), Leo Santa Cruz (2), Anthony Joshua (2), Oscar Valdez (2), Errol Spence Jr. (2), Mikey Garcia (1), Danny Garcia (1)