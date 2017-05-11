Full coverage: Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

Is the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight finally happening? We don't know for sure, but it's getting closer by the hour.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), the best boxer of his generation and one of the best ever, retired from boxing after defeating Andre Berto by unanimous decision in September 2015. Ireland's McGregor (21-3, 18 KOs) is the face of the UFC and one of the most talented fighters the promotion has to offer. He last fought in November, a KO2 victory over Eddie Alvarez to defend his UFC lightweight belt.

Both fighters have said they are willing to face each other in a boxing match and have been going at each other for almost two years.

Possible Mayweather-McGregor date approved

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved Mayweather Promotions request to host a boxing event on Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. -- Brett Okamoto

Dan Rafael tells Freddie and Fitz that there are plenty of other things that need to be done before deciding on a date for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Vegas taking big Mayweather-McGregor bets

Las Vegas sportsbooks already are taking thousands of dollars in bets on a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight even though the blockbuster bout has not been finalized. -- David Purdum

Jalen & Jacoby: Is Mayweather-McGregor finally happening?

Jalen Rose and David Jacoby discuss the Nevada State Athletic Commission's professional events calendar which indicates a 'professional boxing event' reserved by Mayweather Promotions to take place at the MGM Grand Arena on August 26th, 2017.

Dan Rafael says the promoters for a mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are "going through the process" of getting a deal done, including targeting the bout for August 26.

Mayweather Promotions to seek August date for Mayweather-McGregor

The date that Mayweather Promotions will seek for the much-anticipated Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout from the Nevada State Athletic Commission is Aug. 26, a source says. -- Dan Rafael

How much money will Mayweather-McGregor make?

Will Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor make more money than his bout with Manny Pacquiao in 2015? Darren Rovell breaks down all angles of the projected finances. -- Darren Rovell

De La Hoya takes 'high road' on White criticism

Oscar De La Hoya took the high road in response to recent criticism from Dana White and said a potential bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor "is going to suck." -- ESPN.com news services

Oscar De La Hoya responds to Dana White's comments criticizing him for blasting the proposed Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

UFC's White blasts 'two-faced' De La Hoya

UFC president Dana White ripped boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya for badmouthing the proposed super fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. -- Brett Okamoto

Hatton: McGregor won't lay a glove on Floyd

Ricky Hatton believes Conor McGregor and UFC face embarrassment if McGregor fails to 'lay a glove' on Floyd Mayweather, just as he, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez failed to, if the proposed superfight goes ahead. -- ESPN.com news services

Coach Kavanagh: McGregor already training for Mayweather

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, spoke exclusively with ESPN about how McGregor is preparing for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. -- Brett Okamoto

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Money trumps logic as fight draws closer

If you're a fan of mixed martial arts, you'll know Conor McGregor primarily for his prowess in an octagon. If you're a fan of boxing, you'll know Conor McGregor for being a rich loud-mouthed Irishman who is desperate to fight Floyd Mayweather. -- Ben Dirs

Aldo's coach: We have a plan to get to McGregor

Jose Aldo's coach, Andre Pederneiras, spoke exclusively with ESPN about his fighter's last 18 months, the UFC 212 matchup with Max Holloway, and whether they expect to face Conor McGregor again. -- Brett Okamoto

Mayweather: If he fights, '90 percent' it's Conor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Saturday that a potential boxing match with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is "the only fight that makes sense" to him. -- Nick Parkinson

De La Hoya warns fans off Floyd-Conor 'circus'

Oscar De La Hoya, one of boxing's most significant promoters, issued an open letter to boxing fans on Thursday slamming the proposed match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. -- Dan Rafael

Mayweather dreams up card for McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather says Gervonta Davis and Badou Jack -- two boxers his company promotes -- would deserve to be on the undercard of a potential megafight with UFC star Conor McGregor. -- Dan Rafael

Joshua: Get me on Mayweather-McGregor undercard

Should a rumored superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come to fruition, world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has one request. -- ESPN.com news services

Mayweather says if he fights, '90 percent chance' it's vs. McGregor

Floyd Mayweather talks about the chances of him fighting Conor McGregor and who would be the "A side" in the mega-money deal.

Floyd Mayweather said Saturday that a potential boxing match with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is "the only fight that makes sense" to him. -- Nick Parkinson

Dan Rafael talks Mayweather-McGregor

ESPN's Dan Rafael says there are still many details to be ironed our for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor to happen. While anything can happen, it would be an easy bout for one of the fighters.

Agreement between White and Haymon will be next challenge

Brett Okamoto thinks that despite Conor McGregor coming to terms on a fight, Dana White speaking to Floyd Mayweather's side will be another challenge.

McGregor applies for boxing license in Nevada

Conor McGregor has applied in the state of Nevada for a pro boxing license ahead of a potential blockbuster fight with Floyd Mayweather. -- Brett Okamoto

McGregor terms set; talks shift to Mayweather

UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor says he has agreed to a "record-breaking deal" to fight Floyd Mayweather. UFC President Dana White says Floyd Mayweather must still sign off on the bout. -- ESPN.com news services

Mayweather: McGregor fight delay not on me

Floyd Mayweather says his camp is waiting to hear from Conor McGregor and Dana White in order to proceed with negotiations between the boxer and MMA fighter. -- ESPN.com news services

Stephen A.: Mayweather firm on nine-figure payday

Stephen A. Smith shares Floyd Mayweather's approach to finalizing a deal to fight Conor McGregor.

Is McGregor fast enough to dodge Floyd?

Max Kellerman debunks the idea that Conor McGregor is immune to getting knocked out by Floyd Mayweather.

Stephen A. expects McGregor to be 'schooled' by Mayweather

Stephen A. Smith addresses the odds for a potential Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout, and acknowledges McGregor's ability to drop opponents with a single punch.

Golic predicts a boring Mayweather, McGregor fight

Mike Golic is looking forward to the spectacle surrounding the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout, but not necessarily the fight itself.

White: Deal for Mayweather-McGregor 'right there'

Dana White provides an update on the potential superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. White hopes to confirm a deal with McGregor shortly before negotiating with Al Haymon to finalize things.

White sets deadline for McGregor-Mayweather

Dana White has set a Sunday deadline to wrap up a deal with Conor McGregor and said he feels "pretty good" about reaching an agreement with Floyd Mayweather for the proposed boxing match. -- ESPN.com news services

What is holding up Mayweather-McGregor?

Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez both believe a superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will happen, but they think it might not be in 2017.

White: Mayweather would never step into Octagon

UFC president Dana White tells Ryen Russillo that Floyd Mayweather would last only 10 seconds with Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

De La Hoya: Mayweather should fight Canelo-GGG winner

Oscar De La Hoya calls out Floyd Mayweather to fight the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin winner instead of Conor McGregor.

Mayweather vs. McGregor: The fight we want

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continue to talk about a potential boxing match, but will the fight ever come to pass?

De La Hoya says Mayweather-McGregor fight 'bad for both sports'

Oscar De La Hoya shares his perspective on why the proposed megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would be bad for both MMA and boxing.

Mayweather and McGregor in their own words

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are not only two of the best fighters in their respective sports but also two of the strongest talkers. Look back at some of their biggest verbal jabs over the years.

White: We lost Mayweather-McGregor date

UFC president Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was targeted for Sept. 16 -- until the date became official for a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. -- Greg Rosenstein

White's comments 'significant' about Mayweather-McGregor bout

Brett Okamoto reacts to comments by UFC president Dana White, who said a potential superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is a "one-and-done," and a meeting between McGregor and White can hammer out details of the bout.

White says he 'can't deny' McGregor the Mayweather fight

UFC president Dana White says he believes the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather bout will happen but isn't close. White adds an animated response in regard to the financial split for the superfight.

Tyson: Floyd and McGregor boxing would be 'garbage'

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes that a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would be "garbage." -- Mark Lomas

Las Vegas sportsbooks already are taking thousands of dollars in bets on a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight even though the blockbuster bout has not been finalized. -- David Purdum

McGregor agent claims prospects for Mayweather fight 'trending in the right direction'

What was once a pipe dream of a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor looks more inevitable by the day -- and McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, added to the speculation Monday. -- Greg Rosenstein

White estimates huge purses for Conor, Floyd

UFC president Dana White says he'll do his best to make the proposed Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor superfight come to fruition. -- Brett Okamoto

Rafael says McGregor 'has virtually no chance' against Mayweather

Dan Rafael says that the general consensus from the boxing and MMA communities is that Conor McGregor is mismatched against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing contest.

McGregor yells to Rafael, 'I am boxing!'

Dan Rafael describes his confrontation with Conor McGregor ringside at a boxing match in New York City. McGregor went face-to-face with Rafael, and the UFC star said he'll shock the world by defeating Floyd Mayweather.

Cormier on McGregor vs. Mayweather: 'Floyd kills him'

Daniel Cormier visited ESPN to promote his title fight with Anthony Johnson at UFC 210. But one question had him shaking his head: Does Conor McGregor have a chance against Floyd Mayweather? -- Greg Rosenstein

Mayweather taunts McGregor, wants June fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is continuing to taunt Conor McGregor. Mayweather said he would put boxing gloves on again only to fight the UFC lightweight champion and urged McGregor to agree to a June fight. -- Brett Okamoto

Michael Smith has nothing to say about Mayweather-McGregor

While Jemele Hill discusses Dana White's comments about a potential superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, all Michael Smith can do is look at his phone.

Mayweather Jr. to McGregor: 'Sign the paper'

Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor should "sign the paper," as talk over a potential superfight bubbles again. -- Ben Dirs and Rob Bartlett

Promotion for McGregor-Mayweather will be off the charts

Mike Golic, Adnan Virk and Ryan Clark react to Dana White saying he thinks a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight will happen.

Mayweather calls McGregor 'a hell of a fighter'

Floyd Mayweather explains why he thinks a fight between him and Conor McGregor could be competitive.

Mayweather: Not close to McGregor superfight

Floyd Mayweather said Tuesday that he's happily retired and isn't close to a deal to fight Conor McGregor or anyone else, a sentiment echoed by UFC president Dana White. -- ESPN.com news services

Stephen A. sees McGregor-Mayweather happening

Stephen A. Smith recaps his conversation with Floyd Mayweather at the Thunder-Warriors game and believes a fight with Conor McGregor is close to being finalized.

Mayweather counters McGregor's $100M demand

Floyd Mayweather Jr. countered Conor McGregor's $100 million purse demand at $15 million plus a cut of pay-per-view. -- Brian Campbell

Mayweather-McGregor odds are like ...

Think Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather? What about the Bears to win the NFC North this past season? Or the Pistons to beat the Cavs in the playoffs last year? Here are comparable odds. -- Mackenzie Kraemer

White offers $25M to both Mayweather, McGregor

UFC president Dana White said he'd give $25 million to both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for a boxing match between the two. -- Brett Okamoto

Sonnen: Mayweather-McGregor 'likely to happen'

With the fighters, fans and media in full support, Chael Sonnen believes a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match is realistic, and he's not sure why others don't understand. -- Brett Okamoto

No chance Mayweather-McGregor ever happens

Does Conor McGregor's new boxing license mean anything as it relates to a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather? If you ask Team Mayweather, the answer is a simple no. -- Dan Rafael

Mayweather takes digs at 'Conor McTapout'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted an Instagram video of Conor McGregor tapping out at UFC 196 and offered $10,000 for the best caption posted about the video. -- ESPN.com news services

McGregor again challenges Mayweather to fight

Conor McGregor has repeated his demands of $100 million for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. -- Brett Okamoto

Tapping out: Mayweather gives up on McGregor

Floyd Mayweather put to rest any further speculation of a crossover fight against MMA champion Conor McGregor, saying it's time to "move on." -- ESPN.com news services

McGregor interested in Mayweather bout 'if serious'

Conor McGregor's agent told ESPN's Five Rounds podcast Tuesday that the two-weight UFC champion's camp would be "very interested" in a fight with boxer Floyd Mayweather if talks become serious. -- Brett Okamoto

Mayweather tried to make the McGregor fight happen

Floyd Mayweather joins First Take to detail the contractual terms he would need in order to agree to box UFC champion Conor McGregor, and Mayweather explains why he is interested in fighting McGregor only and not Manny Pacquiao.