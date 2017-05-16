Two notable heavyweight fights -- Dillian Whyte versus Mariusz Wach and the rematch between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora -- were postponed on Tuesday, their promoters announced.

England's Whyte (20-1, 15 KOs) was due to face Wach (33-2, 17 KOs), the former world title challenger from Poland, on June 3 at the O2 Arena in London. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, however, announced that the card has been postponed because Whyte suffered a foot injury.

"Dillian is on the verge of a world title shot, and we can't afford to enter a fight at this stage not being 100 percent," Hearn said. "We expect to see him return in July before challenging for the world heavyweight title towards the end of the year."

The fight was to be Whyte's first since he outslugged British countryman and former title challenger Chisora to win a split decision in a breathtaking battle on Dec. 10 in Manchester, England. It was one of the most action-packed fights of the year, and the fifth round was the 2016 ESPN.com round of the year.

Helenius-Chisora II was scheduled to take place May 27 at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, Helenius' hometown, but Team Sauerland announced that the fight was off and "will be rescheduled for after the summer."

The specific reason for the fight being postponed was not announced.

"It is with regret that we have been forced to reschedule this event, but due to a number of contributing factors, this has been a necessary decision,'' promoter Nisse Sauerland said. "I would like to apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to a great spectacle on May 27, but we will deliver an even bigger and better event after the summer."

In 2011, Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs), then a fast-rising heavyweight contender, saw his momentum come to a grinding halt against Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs). Although Helenius was awarded a split decision and the vacant European title in Helsinki, most thought he was the recipient of a hometown decision in a fight that Chisora appeared to dominate.