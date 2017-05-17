Dana White provides an update on the potential super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, with White hoping to confirm a deal with McGregor shortly before negotiating with Al Haymon to finalize things. (1:47)

As talks of a superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continue to drag on, Mayweather says he's awaiting information from UFC president Dana White and McGregor.

"I'm not here to throw anybody under the bus, [and] I can't sit here and say that they are waiting on us," Mayweather said Wednesday in London. "I'm not saying that. And we're not waiting on them.

"I have a team for [negotiating], but as soon as their side [the UFC] communicates with our side, then the fight will happen."

Over the weekend, White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto his plan was to lock in McGregor by this past Sunday and then move to firm up Mayweather.

"We're right there to get this deal done, we've just got to get the deal done," White told ESPN on Saturday. "I would like to get it done this Sunday and start negotiating with Team Mayweather, and if that deal can get done then we'll get it done, and if it can't, I need to move on."

There has been no indication from either McGregor or White that a deal for the fight has been finalized.

While there have been no firm deadlines established for the fight to come together, White said that McGregor wants to fight twice this year.

"He wants to fight twice this year and one of those fights to be Floyd, if possible," White told ESPN.

Mayweather on Wednesday said he only has designs on McGregor.

"There's only one fight that makes business sense," Mayweather said. "I came out of retirement because I'm a businessman and I want to give the world what they want to see.

"McGregor's a fighter. I'm a fighter. This is what the fight fans and MMA fans want to see."