He may have an IBF World Welterweight title defence in little over a week but Kell Brook still has time to throw verbal barbs at rival Amir Khan.

Brook -- who is in the Canary Islands training for his bout against Errol Spence Jr. at Sheffield United's football ground on May 27 -- has compared Khan to a Kardashian following his TV appearance alongside his wife on ITV magazine show This Morning earlier this year.

"He's a media w----. It's comical, comical. He's become Amir Kardashian. He has so much drama around him. He's in the papers for the wrong reasons," Brook told the Daily Mail.

Kell Brook (R) gets heated during his press conference with Errol Spence Jr. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Brook has been vocal over many years for a fight with Khan, with the latest talks for a proposed bout breaking down earlier this year.

But the 31-year-old -- who hasn't fought since his loss to Gennady Golovkin -- still holds out hope that Khan will agree to terms in the near future.

"I hear he [Khan] is a bit skint now. Been some problem with his dad.

"So the way he's talking I think he wants this big-money fight now. He knows I will beat him up but he may be willing to take his doing for the money.

"We've heard this stuff from him before so I don't know if he will do it now. But I hope so. I've always wanted to fight him."

Khan is set to be on the Sky Sports commentary team for Brook vs. Spence Jr.