The world title clash between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh took a turn towards animosity during a row involving Davis' promoter, Floyd Mayweather.

The legendary fighter -- in London to promote Davis' maiden defence of the IBF world super-featherweight title on Saturday -- became embroiled in a lengthy argument with Walsh's boxing brothers Ryan and Michael at the final press conference.

Addressing the brothers, Mayweather said: "I've never seen you in pound-for-pound, you in pound-for-pound or you in pound-for-pound. I'm 40 years old and I'll kick all three of your a***s in the same night. I'd never even heard of these fighters until Leonard [Ellerbe] came to me.

World title challenger Liam Walsh, right, with brothers Ryan, centre, and Michael, left. Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

"You're a bum. You're a cold bum. You're a bum too. I'm going to slap both of your p*****s. I'm not worried about the two brothers. We are going to kick his a** on Saturday.

"I'm known for dishing it out. I've already conquered your country once. Now we're going to conquer it again on Saturday. You could take me on any turf and I'm going to dominate."

In a series of expletive-laden retorts, the Walsh brothers questioned Mayweather's loyalty to his family; describing themselves as "real family."

The bout against Davis [17-0-KO16], who is the youngest of all the current world champions at 22, represents a first world title opportunity for Norfolk's Walsh [21-0-KO14].