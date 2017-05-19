MEXICO CITY -- Authorities said former junior bantamweight interim titleholder David "Tornado" Sanchez and his brother were killed in a car crash in northern Mexico.

The World Boxing Association said Sanchez was 25 years old when he died on Friday. In an online statement, it called him a "great gladiator who still had a long way ahead."

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported that Sanchez's brother Jonathan also was killed in the morning crash in Hermosillo, Sonora state.

The Hermosillo city government said via Twitter that "we regret the death of [Sanchez] and Jonathan. Without a doubt we will miss you in Hermosillo, champion."

Sanchez had a record of 31 wins (23 by knockout), four losses and two draws.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.