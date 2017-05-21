Terence Crawford runs his record to 31-0 by defeating Felix Diaz when Diaz's corner stops the fight after the 10th round. (0:32)

NEW YORK -- Undefeated Terence Crawford dominated Felix Diaz on Saturday night to retain his WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles via TKO at the end of the 10th round at Madison Square Garden.

It was Crawford's fifth successful title defense.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs), from Omaha, Nebraska, befuddled Diaz by employing savvy lateral movement, right jabs and combinations.

Diaz (19-2, 9 KOs), a native of the Dominican Republic, absorb a one-sided beating, prompting his trainer, Joel Garcia, to stop the fight before the start of the 11th round. Diaz didn't win a round on the judges' scorecards.

Beltran knocks out Maicelo in Round 2

In the co-feature, Mexican veteran Raymundo Beltran scored a one-punch knockout of Peru's Jonathan Maicelo in the second round of a scheduled 12-round lightweight bout.

A wicked left hook to the head put Maicelo flat on his back, and referee David Fields stopped the fight at the 1:25 mark without a count.

Maicelo, whose head bounced off the canvas, was taken from the ring on a stretcher but appeared to be conscious.