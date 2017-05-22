Should a rumoured superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor come to fruition, world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has one request.

"Get me on the undercard!," Joshua told Mayweather on iFL TV when the pair met at a fan event on Saturday.

After watching protégé Gervonta Davis defeat Britain's Liam Walsh in London last weekend, Mayweather told reporters there is a "90 percent chance" he will fight McGregor should he choose to come out of retirement.

And Joshua, who stopped Wladimir Klitschko in front of a British boxing-record 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium last month, would need no incentive to play his part -- should he get an invite.

"Yeah, why not? It's big," Joshua added when asked if he would fight on a Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard. "That's legendary s---. That fight will go down in history. It will be part of history."

Mayweather later suggested had he trained Joshua, the British fighter could have defeated Klitschko in three rounds.

"I've got the utmost respect but you know we've got to bring him over to the Mayweather boxing club," Mayweather is quoted as saying on FightHype.com

"We're going to tighten that defence up real, real sharp. Real, real slick. We're not trying to move the trainers out the way but there's certain things we've got to tweak.

Mayweather added: "We are going to tweak a few things because his last fight it went eight or nine? Eleven? Well, you know, it could have went three. One, two, three."