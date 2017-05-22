Floyd Mayweather insists that even at the age of 40, he would school Gennady Golovkin if the two were to meet.

Golovkin is unbeaten in 37 fights after he defeated Kell Brook last September and Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Gardens in March, but Mayweather -- who retired without a blemish on his professional record -- said he would have no problems against Triple G.

"Kell Brook fights Triple G and you guys were crazy about Triple G, talking 'Triple G was such an unbelievable fighter'," Mayweather told reporters in a press conference after watching protégé Gervonta Davis beat Liam Walsh onSaturday.

"He's OK. I mean, straight up and down, no special effects. Even at the age of 40, I am not looking forward to fighting Triple G, but that would be easy."

Asked if he would "school" Golovkin, Mayweather responded: "I mean, of course. You know that. I mean what is understood ain't really got to be talked about."

He added: "Like I said before, when the history books are written, when you look at the records, hate it or love it, they gonna say Floyd Mayweather was a winner."