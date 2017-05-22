Kell Brook has no concerns about being punched around his right eye on Saturday despite revealing gruesome details of the operation that rescued his boxing career.

The Briton suffered a broken eye socket in a fifth-round defeat to Gennady Golovkin last September and surgery meant putting back a defence of his IBF world welterweight title against mandatory challenger Errol Spence.

Brook's trainer Dominic Ingle last week compared the injuries to those suffered by car crash victims, while the Sheffield boxer was even told at hospital it could have cost him his sight.

"They took my eye out and went in through my mouth and into my eye to get the titanium plate put in place," Brook told ESPN.

"They then drilled in three or four screws. That's what it were, pretty gruesome, but that's what were necessary. Everything is fine now and there are no worries about getting hit there.

"Boxers put themselves on the line, they put their lives at risk, so it's up to the boxers to make sure they are healthy and sharp because we are giving the public what they want to see."

Brook [36-1, 25 KOs], 31, returned from a training camp in Fuerteventura on Sunday ahead of a fourth title defence against highly-rated American Spence [21-0, 18 KOs] at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United Football Club.

But while the Steel City is normally divided between fans of United and rival club Sheffield Wednesday, Brook hopes their differences can be put aside when he steps in the ring.

"I would love it for one night only for Wednesday and United fans to be united because it's Sheffield versus America," Brook said.

"It's not like football, it's about Sheffield, and getting behind their man in world title fight. It's a massive night for the city. An outdoor boxing night has not been done in Sheffield since Herol Graham fought at Bramall Lane in 1984.

"With Sheffield United winning promotion [to the English Championship], Sheffield Wednesday going close [to promotion], what a season it has been. It's going to do great things for the steel city of Sheffield. I'm a born and bred Sheffield man and I just want the city to do well with sport.

"Jess Ennis has done great things, United and Wednesday have had good seasons and then there's myself. I just want to lead the way and make our city stand out."