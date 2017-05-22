Floyd Mayweather talks about the chances of him fighting Conor McGregor and who would be the "A side" in the mega-money deal. (1:28)

Floyd Mayweather reiterated that he believes the much-discussed boxing match with UFC superstar Conor McGregor will happen, and he even has a few ideas for the undercard of what would be a mega pay-per-view event.

"If me and Conor McGregor get in the ring, and I believe it will happen, I'd love to have Gervonta Davis on the undercard. I would also like Badou Jack to be on the undercard," Mayweather said Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Mayweather, whose Mayweather Promotions represents Davis and Jack, was ringside to watch Davis (18-0, 17 KOs), boxing's second-youngest active world titleholder at age 22, retain his junior lightweight world title for the first time. Davis knocked out mandatory challenger Liam Walsh, of England, in the third round.

Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs), a former super middleweight world titleholder, fought to a majority draw with James DeGale in an action-packed title unification fight Jan. 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and then vacated his 168-pound belt to move up to light heavyweight. Mayweather Promotions is working on putting his first fight together in the new weight division.

Jack tweeted Sunday that he liked the idea of being on the undercard of the proposed Mayweather-McGregor spectacle.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), 40, has not fought since easily outpointing Andre Berto in September 2015 and then retiring, but he has said he would exit retirement for only one fight -- the big one against McGregor, who very much wants the fight also and would face Mayweather in his first boxing match.

"I had a great career, and my career may not be over," Mayweather said. "No. 50 may be against Conor McGregor, but we'll just have to wait and see."

Last week, McGregor, 28, applied for a boxing license in Nevada, where the match with Mayweather likely would be held, although there is no set date yet.

UFC president Dana White has said he hopes to meet with Al Haymon, Mayweather's adviser, this week to discuss terms for the bout. White and McGregor (21-3) have already come to terms on their end of a fight, for which Mayweather is an overwhelming favorite. Still, the bout is expected to generate millions of pay-per-view buys.