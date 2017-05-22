Boxer Adrien Broner was ordered Monday to spend the next three days in jail at a hearing for an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct from an incident at a Kenton County (Kentucky) bar in 2014.

Broner, 27, pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and received a suspended sentence. However, he was charged with contempt for failing to appear in court for previous hearings in the case and was sentenced to three days in jail, according to Fox 19 in Cincinnati.

He was put in handcuffs following the hearing.

Broner, a former four-division world titleholder, was arrested on the outstanding warrant on April 20 after police stopped him as he drove a bullet-riddled car.

Last year, Broner served jail time after being tardy for his trial on charges of assault and robbery that were later dismissed.