Kell Brook says he has "driven himself into the ground" to make weight for his IBF world welterweight title defence against Errol Spence -- but it won't be a cause for concern.

The Briton faces unbeaten mandatory challenger Spence in his home city of Sheffield on Saturday, at Bramall Lane -- home of Sheffield United Football Club.

Brook returns to welterweight having stepped up two weight divisions for his last fight: a fifth-round stoppage defeat to Gennady Golovkin last September, which left him with serious injuries. However, after returning from his training camp in Fuerteventura, Brook is in confident mood.

"I've had great sparring partners, I've been cycling many miles around Fuerteventura and I've put myself through it," Brook told ESPN.

"I've put myself in places I don't really want to be. I went on a diet early on and I've driven myself into the ground to make sure I'm on point.

"I've signed to make welterweight and there's no point in crying about it. You have seen the shape I'm in, I've done it.

"In this camp I've not really been thinking about food, it's a mental thing. I've been looking at food on the plate as fuel, rather than thinking about the herbs and spices and how good it tastes. I've not been thinking that I'm hungry, I've been taking my mind to different places.

"No one thought I would come back to welterweight and fight my mandatory challenger and I've shocked everyone again after stepping up two divisions to fight Golovkin. It proves that I don't duck anyone."

American challenger Spence, 27, is being touted as favourite by local bookmakers but Brook, 31, is banking on his experience to guide him through what would be a fourth title defence.

"Experience will be key in the fight and I have more of it," Brook added. "I've been challenger and been to the champion's back yard and won the title when I beat Porter [in California] a few years ago.

Kell Brook has enjoyed a strong training camp in Fuerteventura.

"I've been in big fights at welterweight and middleweight where people have written me off. I know what to expect where as he has got things going through his mind like the last time he came to England and lost in the Olympics.

"I'm in a better place than he is. We will find out all about him on May 27. I believe it will be one of my toughest fights, but he's not been in with anyone like me. It will definitely be up there as one of my best wins."

Brook's rival welterweights Amir Khan and Shawn Porter, who he won the title from on points in August 2014, will be ringside Saturday but the champion insists he has not considered challenging either of them should he win.

Brook said: "Who knows when the emotions are flying around after the fight, but I'm not concerned about these fighters. I'm fighting Errol Spence, why would I give them [Porter and Khan] a second thought? I have a quality fighter in front of me.

"Who knows, when the adrenaline is flowing after the fight. It's bringing the top names to Sheffield and it will make the fight bigger and better."