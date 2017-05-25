Even though a deal has not been made between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, ticket brokers are anticipating what will be perhaps the most hyped fight in history and trying to get a read on just how hot that ticket will be.

"I would never bet against the marketing machine that is Floyd Mayweather and his camp," said Harris Rosner of Los Angeles-based VIP Tickets, who has sold tickets to fights for 40 years. "And there's not many better than Conor McGregor either when it comes to the art of promotion."

Editor's Picks De La Hoya warns fans off Floyd-Conor 'circus' Oscar De La Hoya, one of boxing's most significant promoters, issued an open letter to boxing fans on Thursday slamming the proposed match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather: If he fights, '90 percent' its Conor Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Saturday that a potential boxing match with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is "the only fight that makes sense" to him.

Mayweather dreams up card for McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather says Gervonta Davis and Badou Jack -- two boxers his company promotes -- would deserve to be on the undercard of a potential megafight with UFC star Conor McGregor. 2 Related

The high water mark to compare it to would be the fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in May 2015, which shattered the ticket revenue record for a boxing match.

Mayweather-Pacquiao grossed $72.2 million in tickets at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which puts the average ticket sold at an astounding $4,451 each.

In order to get to that number, 16,219 tickets were sold. The cheapest face value ticket for the fight was $1,500, with the most tickets selling for $3,500. There were 1,100 tickets closest to ringside that went for $10,000 each.

If the venue is the new T-Mobile Arena, there's 3,200 more seats to sell, which means the average price would have to be $3,620 to beat the total gate record of Mayweather-Pacquiao.

There are some doubts even that number can be hit.

"This will certainly be a big ticket due to the names and the attention it will get, but it, by no means, is the biggest of tickets," said Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Eventellect, a ticket brokerage and management firm.

"This will certainly be a big ticket due to the names and the attention it will get, but it, by no means, is the biggest of tickets." Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Eventellect

Ryan says the first problem is that boxing fans aren't confident it's going to be much of a fight and UFC fans aren't going to be watching the same sport that they know and love.

"That leaves the main players in the market being those that want a spectacle and spectacles don't draw as well as a real meaningful event," he said.

That means if its priced right, according to Ryan, the ticket prices will be less than both McGregor's Mayweather's biggest events, including Pacquiao.

The fight date might also matter for ticket sales. With two great hypemasters, the longer the lead time, the more business could be done.

The megafight between Floyd Mayweather, left, and Manny Pacquiao grossed $72.2 million in tickets at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Mayweather has almost exclusively fought in May and September, but the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez fight is spoken for on Sept. 16.

John Avello, head of the sports book at the Wynn, says his best guess is now an October or November fight.

"September looks like it's now out," Avello said. "And December is a dead month as you have the college football conference championships in the beginning and then everyone is planning for Christmas."

An October date would also leave enough time to market the event, especially with an overseas crowd.

"I think the Europeans will come and they'll be willing to spend to see this fight," said one broker who asked not to be named. "Celebrities will buy the high end tickets too like they did for Mayweather-Pacquiao. I mean, what else is there to see? They're not going to Triple G and Canelo."

Your take: