Former bantamweight world titleholder Randy Caballero and Oscar Negrete will square off in a 10-round battle of unbeaten junior featherweights in the main event of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" on June 30, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Thursday.

The card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, the home area of Coachella, California's Caballero. It will also be the 50th show Golden Boy has promoted at the resort.

The 26-year-old Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) returned from a 13-month layoff (caused mainly by foot surgery) on March 23 on the debut edition of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" and won a competitive unanimous decision Jesus Ruiz. Now he takes on Negrete with the aim to eventually go for another world title.

"I've told everyone who will listen that my goal is to regain a world championship belt, and this is another step on that path," Caballero said. "I know my opponent is undefeated, but he's never been in the ring with anyone close to my ability, and I'm confident that I'm going to take his '0' on June 30."

Former bantamweight world titleholder Randy Caballero, right, will take on Oscar Negrete in a battle of unbeaten junior featherweights on June 30. Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions

Negrete (16-0, 6 KOs), 29, a Colombia native fighting out of Rosemead, California, will be getting back into the ring quickly after winning an eight-round decision against Victor Ruiz on a "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" undercard on May 5 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

"I'm excited to compete for my first regional belt, especially on ESPN," Negrete said. "People may overlook me, but after June 30, everyone will know that I am a force in the (junior featherweight) division."

In the co-feature, junior lightweight prospect Lamont Roach, Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs), 21, of Washington, D.C., will defend his regional belt in a 10-round bout against an opponent to determined. The card will also feature Genaro Gamez (4-0, 3 KOs), 21, of San Diego, taking on Miguel Barajas (2-2, 1 KO), 28, of Mexico in a six-round junior lightweight bout. Also, up-and-coming lightweight Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin (18-0, 11 KOs), 24, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-round match. Martin is coming off a one-sided eighth-round knockout of Bryant "Pee Wee" Cruz on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs HBO PPV card on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In another bout, welterweight KeAndre Gibson (16-1-1, 7 KOs), 27, of St. Louis, will look to rebound from his first defeat when he faces Dennis Dauti (14-2, 7 KOs), 23, of Greece, in an eight-rounder. Gibson suffered an eighth-round knockout loss to junior welterweight contender Antonio Orozco on April 1 in the main event of a "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" card.