Armed police officers and sniffer dogs are part of an increased security presence for Saturday's Kell Brook-Errol Spence world title fight in front of an expected 27,000 strong crowd at Bramall Lane.

Organisers of the boxing event have acted after a suicide bomb killed 22 people -- many of them young girls -- and injured scores more at a pop concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

No bags will be allowed inside the home of Sheffield United football club where local hero Brook defends his IBF world welterweight title against unbeaten American Spence.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn had meetings earlier in the week with Sheffield United Football Club, South Yorkshire Police Force and the British Boxing Board Control about extended security.

"I want to thank Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police for all their help this week to enhance the safety of fans ahead of Saturday night," said promoter Eddie Hearn in a statement on Friday.

"This is a major event for the city and the sport and I'm pleased we have put the important in provisions in place to move forward together."

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, who will oversee the police operation at the boxing show, said in a statement Friday: "We have been working closely with organisers at Matchroom Boxing and Bramall Lane throughout the planning of the event to review and ensure the appropriate security measures are in place on Saturday night.

"I would ask that you please arrive in plenty of time as specialist trained officers and security staff will be patrolling the stadium and searching everyone attending the event.

"Please also allow for extra time when travelling to the venue and use the dedicated taxi drop-off and collection point in the Decathlon car park on Eyre Street, as roads around the stadium will be closed to traffic.

"You can also expect to see high visibility and armed officers patrolling at the event and in surrounding areas. This is as a precautionary measure to offer reassurance to the community following the recent attack in Manchester and not in relation to a specific threat."

Roads will be closed around the venue and there will be no re-entry of fans.

"A stringent full body search will be administered on entrance and no bags will be admitted into the stadium," said Hearn on Twitter earlier in the week.

"Also South Yorkshire Police will have an extensive presence at the venue."