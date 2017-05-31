LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The owners who restored Muhammad Ali's boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum said it might have to close because of financial difficulties.
The pink home where Ali -- known then as Cassius Clay -- dreamed of boxing greatness has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening last year in Louisville.
Co-owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said Tuesday they have asked the city of Louisville and the Ali Center to help support the landmark.
A spokesman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Courier-Journal newspaper that the city "committed $50,000 toward the project during the budget last year. That check was never picked up and remains at Office of Management and Budget."
Bochetto said the co-owners have covered the costs to renovate the home and keep it open as a museum and that a more comprehensive financial and marketing plan is needed.
"There is a lot that could be done, but we can't do it alone," he said.
The first anniversary of Ali's death is Saturday.
Louisville will honor its hometown champ with a six-week celebration that begins Saturday.
In a statement, Ali's widow, Lonnie, said of the museum's financial struggled: "It is unfortunate. I understand the difficulties associated with this kind of endeavor. I wish them the best as they develop plans for the future of the home."
