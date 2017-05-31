LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The owners who restored Muhammad Ali's boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum said it might have to close because of financial difficulties.

The pink home where Ali -- known then as Cassius Clay -- dreamed of boxing greatness has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening last year in Louisville.

Muhammad Ali's childhood home, pictured in the background here, has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening as a museum last year in Louisville. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Co-owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said Tuesday they have asked the city of Louisville and the Ali Center to help support the landmark.

A spokesman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Courier-Journal newspaper that the city "committed $50,000 toward the project during the budget last year. That check was never picked up and remains at Office of Management and Budget."

Bochetto said the co-owners have covered the costs to renovate the home and keep it open as a museum and that a more comprehensive financial and marketing plan is needed.

"There is a lot that could be done, but we can't do it alone," he said.

The first anniversary of Ali's death is Saturday.

Louisville will honor its hometown champ with a six-week celebration that begins Saturday.

In a statement, Ali's widow, Lonnie, said of the museum's financial struggled: "It is unfortunate. I understand the difficulties associated with this kind of endeavor. I wish them the best as they develop plans for the future of the home."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.