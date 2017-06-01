Wherever junior lightweight Casey Ramos' career in boxing ring takes him, he will be ready for life when his days in the ring come to an end.

Ramos, a 27-year-old from Austin, Texas, received a college degree last week from St. Edward's University in Austin. He received a degree in economics while balancing his training schedule with his class work.

"A lot of people -- my family, my uncle, my friends -- helped me while growing up and now it's my turn to help others," Ramos said. "Studying economics was perfect as we learned about laws, regulations and ways I can help families.

"I have my personal goals too, like winning a world championship, establishing myself, owning a home. But at the same time I want to help others get their lifelong dreams too." Ramos (24-1, 6 KOs), the rare pro fighter to earn a college degree, continues to pursue his promising boxing under the guidance of promoter Top Rank, which was happy to hear about his graduation.

"Casey has always given 100 percent in the ring and now, perhaps even more importantly, 100 percent in the classroom, where it will pay off even more so. Congratulations," Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti said.

Ramos' last fight came as the semester was winding down. He won a 10-round unanimous decision against Miguel Beltran Jr. on April 28.

The victory over Beltran was Ramos' first fight since he suffered his only defeat, a ninth-round technical decision to unbeaten Andy Vences in November. The fight was competitive but came to an end when Ramos suffered a cut around his left eye because of an accidental head butt and referee Vic Drakulich ruled he was unable to continue.