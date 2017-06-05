Ricky Hatton believes Conor McGregor and UFC face embarrassment if McGregor fails to 'lay a glove' on Floyd Mayweather just as he, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez failed to, if the proposed superfight goes ahead.

In 2007, Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) defeated Hatton (45-2, 32 KOs) by stoppage and also beat De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) by split decision and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) by majority decision. Hatton stated that none of the three managed to trouble Mayweather, and neither would McGregor.

"I couldn't hit him. Oscar [De La Hoya] couldn't hit him. Canelo [Alvarez] couldn't hit him. Conor's not going to hit him," Hatton told TMZ. "If he's the UFC's biggest name and he doesn't lay a glove on Floyd -- which no disrespect, I could actually see that happen -- I think there is only one organisation that is going to come off worse or one sport."

McGregor said he signed a "record-breaking deal" last month and that it was up to Mayweather to make the fight a reality. But while Hatton said he was a big fan of the Irish fighter and would love to see him defeat Mayweather, he believes not only will it not happen but it will be embarrassnig for both the UFC and McGregor.

"I am a boxer but I am fan of UFC. But if he is UFC's biggest name and what I think happens in the fight, happens in the fight, it could be a bit embarrassing and I wouldn't like to see that happen to Conor, because I love him to bits. I think he is good for sports, good for entertainment."

He added: "If the truth be known, I would like Conor to splatter him. My heart says it but my mind says no, he probably wouldn't [beat him]."