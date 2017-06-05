Chris Eubank Jr is due for a step up in class when he fights former two-weight world champion Arthur Abraham at Wembley Arena on July 15.

Eubank Jr was criticised for fighting little-known Australian Renold Quinlan after turning down an offer to challenge world middleweight No. 1 Gennady Golovkin in September last year, and then a chance to face fellow Briton Billy Joe Saunders in a rematch.

But Abraham will be Eubank's highest profile opponent since Saunders and the fight will be officially announced on Tuesday, ESPN understands.

Hove-based Eubank (24-1, 19 KOs), 27, is expected to defend his fringe IBO super middleweight belt against Abraham (46-5, 30 KOs) with the fight screened live on ITV Box Office in the UK.

Abraham, 37, has agreed to travel to the UK for the first time as he aims to revive his career after losing the WBO world super middleweight title to Gilberto Ramirez in a wide points defeat in Las Vegas 14 months ago.

Armenia-born Abraham, who has lived in Germany since a teenager, has won two fights -- against Robin Krasniqi (UD PTS) and Tim Robin Lihaug (TKO 8) -- since losing to Ramirez and has a good record against British boxers, with five wins and one defeat (to Carl Froch on points in 2010).

Since 2014, Abraham has earned points decisions over Martin Murray and Paul Smith (twice) in WBO title defences.

Eubank, whose dad Chris Sr was world super middleweight and middleweight champion in the 1990s, has registered six stoppage wins since losing a split decision to Saunders -- now WBO middleweight champion -- in November 2014. He stepped up to super middleweight to stop Quinlan in the tenth round for the IBO belt.