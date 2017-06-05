2016 Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi will be managed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and promoted by Eddie Hearn.

Buatsi, 24, will make his professional debut at the O2 Arena in London July 1 after Hearn's Matchroom Sport beat off competition from rival promoters.

"The pro game will suit me, there's a lot for me to learn but I'm hungry for it," Buatsi said Tuesday.

Buatsi was still a university student while boxing at the Rio Olympics when he surpassed expectations and reached the light-heavyweight semifinals, where he was beaten by Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov.

The Croydon-based boxer delayed turning professional so he could complete his sports science and management degree course at St Mary's in Twickenham and will be guided by Joshua, who has his own management company AJ Boxing.

Ghanaian-born Buatsi knows IBF-WBA champion Joshua from training alongside him at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

"I didn't just disappear, I had to finish my degree and then get back in the gym," said Buatsi.

"My mum and dad drummed into me to finish my education. I came back from Brazil and thought there's no point in not finishing it. In boxing, not everything is guaranteed. Uni is not a plan B, it was just something I was able to do. Boxing was always my plan A.

"Everything right now I concentrate is boxing. Everything for me is boxing."

Joshua Buatsi will be promoted by Eddie Hearn. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Hearn plans to keep Buatsi busy and claims he is a future world champion.

"We have pursued this very hard," said Hearn.

"We have an absolutely outstanding talent in Joshua Buatsi. He's going to be boxing on all our major shows and boxing eight times throughout the year.

"We're going to push all the way to the top. He's going to be commercially represented and managed by Anthony Joshua and AJ Boxing with Freddie Cunningham. It's a great set up and team.

"He'll be making his way through the rankings and is a future world champion, I believe."