Oscar De La Hoya responds to Dana White's comments criticizing him for blasting the proposed Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. (1:44)

Oscar De La Hoya took the "high road" in his response to comments made last week by UFC president Dana White, who accused him of being "two-faced" in his opposition to a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

"My response is, I have to take the high road," De La Hoya said Monday during an interview with ESPN's SportsCenter. "Obviously, he says my fight sucks, I say the same thing. That fight is going to suck. It really is."

De La Hoya said McGregor's inexperience in the boxing ring will show up if he were to fight the undefeated Mayweather.

"McGregor is not a boxer and he's going up against the best boxer on the planet, in our generation, against Mayweather? And he's 0-0 and he thinks he's going to beat him? It's impossible. I couldn't beat him," De La Hoya said.

White made his comments in an interview with TMZ Sports after posting a video on social media that showed De La Hoya bashing a potential Mayweather-McGregor fight spliced with another video, which White says was from four months earlier.

In the second video, De La Hoya spoke positively on a potential boxing match between McGregor and Canelo Alvarez, whom De La Hoya represents. De La Hoya is CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

De La Hoya told ESPN that, if Mayweather were to fight McGregor, he would win easily.

"We know who Mayweather is. Mayweather is a pure boxer who is the best boxer on the planet today. We know that. Therefore we know it's going to be an easy fight for him," he said.