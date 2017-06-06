Welterweight prospect Conor Benn, the son of 1990s British star and former two-division world titleholder Nigel Benn, signed with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and turned pro in April 2016 with much fanfare.

Benn (6-0, 4 KOs) fought six times last year, often on major cards. But after that busy schedule, and some minor injuries, he has yet to fight in 2017.

That will change when he returns on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London to box on the undercard of British light heavyweight champion Frank Buglioni's defense against Ricky Summers, Matchroom Boxing announced.

Conor Benn says he "learned just as much, if not more" in six months out of the ring as he did during his six professional fights in the squared circle. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Benn, 20, will face an opponent to be determined. He said he used his time off to work on aspects of his game in the gym.

"It feels like forever that I've been out," Benn said. "I was used to fighting every month, but not fighting has been the best thing that's happened to me. I've had time to work on things, to learn and perfect [my] craft. I was racing through fights and it was more about dealing with the pressure and staying fit.

"Now I have been able to relax and take a step back, work hard on just one aspect, drilling the jab for a week in the gym and then next week looking at switch-hitting, and you'll see that all come into place on July 1 and beyond. I can't wait to be back in there."

Benn did not begin boxing until he was well into his teens, so his experience is limited. He said he also used the time off to work on the mistakes he was making, even though he won his first six fights with little issue.

"I was making silly errors in my fights and I don't need to do that," Been said. "I had six fights in six months. Now I've had about six months off, and I've learned just as much, if not more, in my time out of the ring. I've got time on my side and I'm in no rush."