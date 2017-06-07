An ankle injury has knocked junior featherweight Randy Caballero out of his upcoming fight with Oscar Negrete, which was due to headline "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" on June 30.

Caballero has been hampered by ankle pain for the past week, and on Tuesday he notified Golden Boy Promotions that his doctor recommended he not fight, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez told ESPN on Wednesday.

Caballero, a former bantamweight world titleholder, was out of action for all of 2015 mainly because of a painful cyst he had to have removed from the same ankle.

"He injured the same ankle that he had surgery on, the one he had all the problems with before," Gomez said. "He's had a lot of pain, and the doctor recommended that he doesn't fight. He is going back for an MRI and an X-ray to see exactly what is going on. He's been in pain since last week, but we won't know if it's related to surgery until he gets the scans back. But we're going to be cautious and make sure this is not a recurrence. We want to make sure that Randy is 100 percent before he gets back in the ring."

Gomez said a new main event is in the works to top the card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) that will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Caballero hails from nearby Coachella. The card will be the 50th that Golden Boy will promote at the resort.

On the debut edition of "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN," the 26-year-old Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) won a competitive, unanimous 10-round decision against Jesus Ruiz on March 23, also at Fantasy Springs.