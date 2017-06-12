Paul Smith admits Saturday's bout with Tyron Zeuge is his final chance of setting up a fight with George Groves and becoming world champion.

The Briton challenges German Zeuge (20-0-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA's less prestigious version of the world super-middleweight title at the Rittal Arena in Wetzlar, Germany.

Victory for Smith in his third world title shot on German soil would set up a rematch with British rival Groves, who won the WBA world title last month.

Smith (38-6, 22 KOs), 34, was stopped by Groves in 2011 and was then out-pointed by Arthur Abraham in successive WBO world super-middleweight title fights in 2014 and 2015.

Paul Smith in action during a WBO World Championship Super Middleweight title fight in 2015. Martin Rose/Getty Images

"The timing is right for me," said Smith.

"I've got more experience now. I've been there and done it. I've fought at world level and I know what to expect.

"Zeuge is a decent fighter. Technically he is very good. He's strong. He throws good straight shots, and stylistically he's not too dissimilar to me, but I've seen some weaknesses I can expose, and with my experience, I'm confident I can win.

"I know this is my last chance and I've got to make it count. If I had won the first fight with Abraham, I would have probably retired by now, but instead, I'm going back to Germany for another shot, and this time, I'll be taking the title home.

"I came so close in the first fight with Arthur Abraham. The second fight, I admit I lost fair and square, but I still believe I won that first fight, and I should have already been a world champion."