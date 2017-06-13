Few would dispute that the excellent light heavyweight world title fight between Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward, two of boxing's pound-for-pound best, in November was a close one.

Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev II TV lineup for the HBO PPV card on Saturday (9 p.m. ET) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas: •Light heavyweights: Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) vs. Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), rematch, 12 rounds, for Ward's unified world title

•Junior featherweights: Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) vs. Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs), 12 rounds, for Rigondeaux's world title

•Light heavyweights: Dmitry Bivol (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Cedric Agnew (29-2, 15 KOs), 10 rounds

•Middleweights: Luis Arias (17-0, 8 KOs) vs. Arif Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs), 10 rounds

Sure, many have quarreled with Ward, who was knocked down in the second round and outclassed early on before coming back strong, being given a 114-113 victory on all three scorecards as he claimed three 175-pound world title belts. But even those who believed Kovalev deserved the decision -- and there seems to be a lot more people of that view than of the opinion that Ward won -- would be hard-pressed to call it a robbery, even if that's how Kovalev understandably felt.

But as the fighters stood in the ring waiting for the scorecards from judges Burt Clements, Glenn Trowbidge and John McKaie -- all very experienced in major fights -- to be read, Ward looked awfully concerned while Kovalev had the body language of a winner.

"In boxing you never know. It was a close fight," Ward said as he reflected on those agonizing moments waiting for the scores to be announced. "I felt like I won (but) I never know until the scorecards are read. I've been up in fights and still been on pins and needles. It's boxing and you never know how it's gonna go. I was nervous, on pins and needles."

And then there was joy and to many a look of surprise when he was announced as the winner and handed the belts.

Kovalev, of course, was crushed. He was virtually in shock.

"Yes, I was quiet because I was empty," Kovalev said. "I had no emotions, no energy to do something, you know? I was empty and I was just killed by (the) decision. I shouldn't do something. I couldn't change something. What happened has happened. I just understood that I was robbed and I don't have any more belts now. I already thought, "When will be the rematch?'"

Kovalev had the contractual right to an immediate rematch and exercised it right away, so Ward and Kovalev will meet again on Saturday night (HBO PPV, 9 ET) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, where most expect another top-notch fight.

On HBO's "24/7" previewing the rematch, the opening minutes juxtaposes Ward and Kovalev each returning to their dressing rooms.

In Ward's there is jubilation and smiles all around from the gathered crowd as Ward's gives a short speech and thanks those closest to him.

Andre Ward, left, defeated Sergey Kovalev in a controversial decision in November. John Gurzinski/Getty Images

In Kovalev's room it is quiet. There were not many people there. Kovalev was pacing around in his underwear, trainer John David Jackson was on a folding chair with his head down and manager Egis Klimas looked devastated. There were a few complaints and curse words uttered. It was only when Kovalev's wife entered with their young son and Kovalev picks the little boy up does the mood brighten at least a little.

Holing the boy, Kovalev says to him, "Did you see how your daddy got robbed?"

The scene then switches back to Ward's dressing room, where he shows off his new belts to one of his sons and gives him a hug.

And then back in Kovalev's room, he tells his son, "Next time we will hit him differently and much harder."

Obviously, Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) have a very different view of how the fight went and how it should have been scored. So how did they have it?

Ward broke the fight down.

"You know, I thought I won the fight by at least two rounds," Ward said. "But at the end of the day, you know, there's close rounds that you can call a swing round. I don't know how this individual is judging the round or how they feel about it but, you know, you look at the scorecards (and) I think the judges did a tremendous job because they were in accord.

"When you have three different judges who aren't communicating throughout the course of a fight, who do this professionally and you look and yet they had some rounds here and there that may have been different but they have the same conclusion whether it's my fight or any other fight I think you got to tip your hat to them."

Virgil Hunter, Ward's career-long trainer who guided him to the super middleweight world title and now the light heavyweight belts, said he had the same view as Ward.

"I had Andre winning by two rounds," Hunter said. "I've actually challenged anyone -- anyone -- to sit with me and watch the fight and show me where Sergey Kovalev won the fight. So far, no takers because I understand when you have a personal fighter that you like you're only going to see what they do. You're not going to look at what's going on with the other person. So I understand that.

"How can three judges (have it the same), who don't have a phone and are not texting each other, 'What did you have? OK, well I'm going to put (my score) that way. What did you have? OK, I think I'll put mine that way.' And these are top judges and they called the fight the same. Sky Sports (broadcasters in the United Kingdom) had us winning by two (points). We're going to put their opinion down? They're able to look at a fight the way it's supposed to be looked at. They're not looking at it in a way that favors one guy and you can only see one guy."

Hunter also took a shot at those who disagreed with the decision and thought Kovalev won.

"In this particular fight you had people coming out of their lanes," Hunter said. "You have announcers that all of a sudden they're better than the judges. You have writers who are judges all of a sudden and they never signed up or sat ringside and judged a fight in their life, but all of a sudden they're experts. So we understand. And like Andre said, it's our job force you to look at the beating that's going to come and you have to accept it. And that's just the way it's going to be."

Kovalev had an entirely different view of the first fight, which he said he has watched back only once.

"I don't know what they counted, you know, but it's not my job," Kovalev said. "I saw that I won the fight eight rounds out of 12 and, like, I really don't care. It doesn't matter what happened. For me the most important work will happen June 17."

Jackson said he had it wide for Kovalev when he watched it back.

"I scored the fight. I had a 9-3 at best for us and 8-4 worst for us, but (Kovalev) won the fight," Jackson said. "He dominated the first half of the fight. The second half of the fight he didn't dominate as much as he could have but what Ward did didn't really justify him getting the decision. Sergey won the fight hands down. The judges, why they scored it (how they did) only they know exactly. We can't dwell on the past. But whatever Ward did to survive those rounds didn't really merit a victory for him, but he got it and we have to move on with that and just prepare for the second fight."