Featherweight Daniel Franco, who is in a medically induced coma following a severe eighth-round knockout loss on Saturday night, had a setback on Monday night and needed more brain surgery, his father said.

"Daniel had emergency surgery [Monday] night to repair bleeding in the epidural hematoma region of the brain," said Al Franco, Daniel's father and trainer. "His initial surgery was to repair bleeding in the subdural hematoma area.

"The doctors decided to keep part of his skull off this time to help with the pressure. It will remain off for at least six weeks and he will continue to be monitored under strict doctor supervision."

Shortly after Franco, who is hospitalized in Sioux City, Iowa, got knocked out by Jose Haro in the main event of a CBS Sports Network-televised card at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa, he was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain, which was bleeding in two spots.

Franco took a lot of hard right hands throughout the fight. A big one wobbled Franco in the sixth round. In the eighth round of the scheduled 10-rounder, Haro (14-1-1, 8 KOs) landed another clean overhand right that knocked Franco down. He beat the count but later in the round Haro landed yet another right hand, this time near Franco's temple, and he went down hard, face first. Referee Celestino Ruiz immediately waved off the fight without a count at 2 minutes, 43 seconds and Franco (16-2-3, 11 KOs), 25, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, received immediate medical attention.

Franco, who is promoted by Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports, appeared alert only seconds after the knockout but several minutes later he became less responsive and was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and to the hospital, where his family is keeping vigil.

"Please continue to pray for him," Al Franco said. "Continue saying his name, just help sending positive vibes out. My family and I appreciate everyone's love and support in our darkest times. I personally have never felt this much love, fear and pain in my life. I'm lost but I have to maintain as strong as I can be. I will continue to keep everyone posted and please continue sharing his Go Fund Me page. Thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart."

The family has so far raised close to $25,000 to a Go Fund Me account set up to assist with what will be considerable medical expenses for Franco's care.