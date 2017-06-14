Abner Mares and Pablo Viruega explain why they believe the Pablo Cesar Cano-Fidel Maldonado Jr. fight in the main event of Golden Boy on ESPN on Saturday could be a great battle. (1:19)

It must feel wonderful to be an undefeated boxer -- a heady sensation of invincibility rising within as each opponent is brushed aside like crumbs on a tablecloth.

But defeat must surely come, as it does to all but a precious few, and when it comes, it can have a profound effect that reverberates, for better or for worse, throughout the rest of the fighter's career. The fantasy is over.

Reality waits in the center of the ring.

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr. Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, Frisco, Texas

When: Saturday

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m. ET

Junior welterweights Pablo Cesar Cano and Fidel Maldonado Jr., who will be fighting each other Saturday night, know all about what happens when the zero on the end of your record melts like a popsicle in the sun.

Cano was lucky. He did not know the sour taste of defeat until his 24th professional fight, when, due to an unexpected twist of fate, he found himself in the ring with Mexican legend Erik Morales in 2011.

Lucas Matthysse, Morales' original opponent, had withdrawn due to a virus. Despite Cano's skimpy credentials, the fighter from Tlalnepantla, Mexico, took the bout on just 10 days' notice.

The match was a tantalizing opportunity, the chief supporting bout on the Floyd Mayweather-Victor Ortiz pay-per-view card. It doesn't get much better than that for a relative unknown with limited box-office potential and a gym bag full of dreams.

Besides, the money would be the most Cano -- just 21 years old at the time -- had ever earned, and a vacant junior welterweight title was on the line to boot.

Was Cano ready? Of course not, but he wasn't the first young prospect rushed into a money fight, just another in a long line of aspirants who risked too much too soon. In the merciless world of boxing you have to grab an opportunity whenever you can. You never know when another one will come along, if ever. Your next fight could always be your last.

Pablo Cesar Cano was on his way up, until he faced future Hall of Famer Erik Morales in a junior welterweight fight in 2011. Al Bello/Getty Images

When his corner stopped the Morales fight at the end of the 10th round, Cano's face was a pitiful sight. Both eyes were badly swollen and blood spilled down his face from a cut over his left eye.

He had given his best, even rocked "El Terrible" a couple of times in the early going, but Morales' superior skill and punching power eventually prevailed. Photographs of Cano's face at the end were hard to look at.

• • •

Maldonado, who began boxing at the age of eight, breezed to 13 consecutive pro victories after turning pro in December 2009. Then came Fernando Carcamo and everything changed. Carcamo broke Maldonado jaw with a left uppercut in the first round (ouch!) and finished him off with a few more of the same in the second.

It took a while to get back in the groove. Maldonado also lost his next bout, dropping a 10-round split decision to Michael Perez. Even so, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native overcame a bad start and rallied to knock down Perez in the 10th round. While his late spurt wasn't enough to salvage victory, Madonado's perseverance and resiliency seemed to bode well.

Maldonado rebounded, winning six of his next seven bouts. But when awarded a prime spot on the Deontay Wilder-Bermane Stiverne undercard in 2015, he failed to take advantage, ultimately suffering a devastating fifth-round TKO defeat at the hands of Amir Imam.

Nevertheless, "The Atrisco Kid" did not go easy. He rallied after being knocked down in the second, dropping Imam for a count in the third. Ultimately, however, he came in second in a two-man punch-out.

Fidel Maldonado learned from a KO loss to Amir Imam and hopes to get back to title contention. Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Maybe going for broke so soon after taking a count was a mistake, but because of Maldonado's gritty stand, a lot of observers thought the fight stole the show from the heavyweight main event. In the unforgiving world of professional boxing, going down swinging is still the most admired form of losing.

"I can box, I can do this, I can do that, but when I get hit I lose my head and get drawn into a brawling match," said Maldonado (22-3 with 19 KOs, 1 no-decision) when asked about his reckless mindset.

Since his loss to Morales, Cano (30-5-2, 21 KOs) has endured more ups and downs than Maldonado, going 7-4 with one no-contest in his 12 most-recent bouts. To be fair, the numbers are somewhat misleading. Cano lost two of those fight by split decision.

The defeat to Paulie Malignaggi on October 20, 2015 in Malignaggi's hometown of Brooklyn was especially contentious. After falling behind early, Cano thundered down the stretch, dropping Malignaggi in the 10th and dominating the final round.

Boos greeted twin scores of 114-113 for Paulie, and while the 118-109 card in Cano's favor seemed overly generous, a strong case could be made that the Mexican deserved the nod.

The loss to Alan Sanchez was a similar case of Cano coming on strong the second half of the fight but falling short on two of the three judges' cards. It's become something of a habit.

While closing strongly is always a plus, a chronically slow starter is always in danger of losing a close one that goes to the cards. Sometimes it doesn't matter how hard you run, you still miss the bus.

Decision wins over seasoned globetrotter Ashley Theophane and fringe contender Mauricio Herrera have kept "El Demoledor" in the hunt, but more as a guy who can give a good account of himself, rather than a serious threat to win a major title.

Saturday's fight in Frisco, Texas is basically a battle of two B-siders hoping to shed that label and fight their way back to the elevated status they shared earlier in their careers. The big question is whether either is good enough to escape boxing's middle-class and make some real money.

Or are they just a couple of ordinary fighters on a conveyor belt to obscurity?

It's an endless scenario that will continue to play out as long as boxing exists. Regardless of what level we're talking about, even at the four-round preliminary stage, a boxer is either going up, going down, treading water or hanging on for dear life.

Maldonado, 25, and Cano, 27, are two slightly tarnished talents who have been paddling around the kiddie pool since their last slipups. Though it must be said that Cano's defeat of faded trickster Herrera was more of a step forward than anything Maldonado has done since losing to Imam.

At first glance, the fight might appear to be just a routine match between two fighters Golden Boy Boxing is trying to recycle on ESPN. But to Maldonado and Cano it means just about everything. Both need to find out if there's still a possibility, however slim, of realizing the dreams they've harbored since they first pulled on a pair of boxing gloves.

Pablo Cesar Cano is looking for a victory to get closer to another title opportunity. Al Bello/Getty Images

Cano and Maldonado are running out of chances and they know it. Assuming there's the appropriate whiff desperation to their work, it should turn out to be a fun fight.

Although not in the same league, Cano's style reminds me a bit of Marco Antonio Barrera's, nothing fancy, no big hurry, just steady pressure behind a high guard and correctly thrown punches.

Maldonado is a hyper sparkplug with a swarming approach vaguely reminiscent of Vinny Paz. He looks faster and fresher than Cano. Cano has a better defense and has fought significantly superior opposition.

They will be fighting for their immediate futures. A bad loss would banish the loser to a place where he would have to start asking questions he'd rather avoid.

It's a desperate business, folks, but that's as it should be. Desperation is a prime motivator, and when both fighters feel it, something worth watching can happen.

A nice payday awaits the winner, maybe more than one. Then there's that lost sense of invincibility, once so prevalent they thought it would never end.

Cano and Maldonado both crave another taste of the good stuff, and understand they have to win, and look good doing it, in order to drink from that fount of omnipotence once again.

It won't be as good as the first time, nothing is. But it will be good enough to keep the dream alive for a while longer, and that's about the best you can expect in boxing.