Keys to victory for Sergey Kovalev against Andre Ward

Abner Mares thinks the rematch between unified light heavyweight titleholder Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev could be as great as the first bout was back in November. (1:42)

Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev II TV lineup for the HBO PPV card on Saturday (9 p.m. ET) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas: Light heavyweights: Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) vs. Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), rematch, 12 rounds, for Ward's unified world title

Junior featherweights: Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) vs. Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs), 12 rounds, for Rigondeaux's world title

Light heavyweights: Dmitry Bivol (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Cedric Agnew (29-2, 15 KOs), 10 rounds

Middleweights: Luis Arias (17-0, 8 KOs) vs. Arif Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs), 10 rounds

Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1 with 26 KOs) is set to face Andre Ward (31-0 with 15 KOs) on June 17 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in a rematch of the fight held Nov. 19 that ended in a controversial, yet unanimous decision victory for Ward, with all three judges scoring the bout 114-113.

Kovalev will be looking to regain the three light heavyweight titles he lost in the first bout and prove to those who felt he was robbed that they were right.

However, in order to emerge victorious from this rematch and regain the titles, Kovalev should take into account the following keys:

Look for KO, early finish

The crucial key from the first fight still holds true: Kovalev must look for an early KO. It should be the first task in the Russian's strategy. He has already shown that he has the power to send Ward to the canvas and will need to do the same again in the rematch, but with one major difference. This time around, he not only needs to put Ward down, he needs to finish him up.

Keep the pedal to the metal

If Kovalev fails to knock Ward out early, he cannot afford to make the same mistake as in the previous fight, when he slowed the pace and surrendered the initiative in the second half of the bout. Kovalev will have to sustain the same pace throughout the fight, as well as finishing each round strongly in order to convince the judges that he deserves the nod. He already knows that he cannot, and should not, rely on the judges.

Do the right thing

Editor's Picks Keys to victory for Andre Ward against Sergey Kovalev Andre Ward won the first fight against Sergey Kovalev, but not many agreed with the decision. Bernardo Pilatti sets the path for Ward to go out and silence his critics by securing a convincing victory in the rematch Saturday night.

Ward and Kovalev weigh in on first fight, look ahead to rematch Some call Andre Ward's victory over Sergey Kovalev in November controversial. But what do the fighters have to say? Ward and Kovalev explain how they feel about the result and weigh in on the rematch Saturday night.

Kovalev eager to avenge loss to 'fake champion' Ward Sergey Kovalev, who says his loss to Andre Ward felt like a "bad dream," is ready to prove that he is the true light heavyweight titleholder. 2 Related

The left jab followed by a right hand was the most effective combination for Kovalev in the first fight. On several occasions he was able to land a straight left to Ward's face and then double the impact with an overhand right. These were hard punches that rocked Ward. Kovalev perhaps lacked repetition and perseverance in the first fight, and that can't happen in the rematch

Offense is the best defense

Ward will look to be less direct in this fight than he was in the first bout. He has already felt the power of Kovalev's punches and suffered when he tried to attack him down the middle. Kovalev should cut off the ring and throw a high volume of punches. He could switch it up and look to work the body to slow Ward down.

Corner knows best

Kovalev's corner will play a key role. Firstly, by encouraging Kovalev to stay active without losing focus, and then by tactically outsmarting Ward's corner. Ward's repeated clinching is not something they want and Kovalev's corner should make sure the referee does his job.