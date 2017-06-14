Keys to victory for Andre Ward against Sergey Kovalev

Abner Mares thinks the rematch between unified light heavyweight titleholder Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev could be as great as the first bout was back in November. (1:42)

Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev II TV lineup for the HBO PPV card on Saturday (9 p.m. ET) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas: Light heavyweights: Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) vs. Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs), rematch, 12 rounds, for Ward's unified world title

Junior featherweights: Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) vs. Moises Flores (25-0, 17 KOs), 12 rounds, for Rigondeaux's world title

Light heavyweights: Dmitry Bivol (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Cedric Agnew (29-2, 15 KOs), 10 rounds

Middleweights: Luis Arias (17-0, 8 KOs) vs. Arif Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs), 10 rounds

Andre Ward (31-0 with 15 KOs) faces a rematch against Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1 with 26 KOs) on Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas.

In their first fight on Nov. 19, Ward stripped Kovalev of his light heavyweight titles following a controversial decision in which all three judges scored the bout 114-113 for Ward.

In the rematch, Ward will be out to silence his critics by securing a convincing victory over Kovalev this time around. To emerge victorious, Ward will need to consider the following five keys:

Fast start

In the previous fight, it took Ward several rounds to figure Kovalev out. He cannot allow Kovalev that advantage again. Ward will need to start strong and take charge of the fight from the first round by using his jab, keeping Kovalev away.

Thrown and hit

If Ward is looking to go the distance and ensure that he really is ahead on the cards, he needs to make sure the numbers are in his favor. In order to do so, he needs to increase his volume of punches. For each shot thrown by Kovalev, Ward should throw two and, above all, he should look to be more effective than his opponent. Winning on points will depend on how much he connects with his punches.

Don't get caught

Editor's Picks Ward and Kovalev weigh in on first fight, look ahead to rematch Some call Andre Ward's victory over Sergey Kovalev in November controversial. But what do the fighters have to say? Ward and Kovalev explain how they feel about the result and weigh in on the rematch Saturday night.

Kovalev eager to avenge loss to 'fake champion' Ward Sergey Kovalev, who says his loss to Andre Ward felt like a "bad dream," is ready to prove that he is the true light heavyweight titleholder. 1 Related

Ward's speed enables him to come in quickly and throw combinations before retreating just as rapidly, but he needs to be careful. Kovalev is able to adapt, as he showed in the second round when he sent Ward to the canvas for the first time in his career. Ward must find new ways to launch his fast attacks, punch and move, avoid attacking down the middle and be careful not to be caught wrong-footed. Failure to do so might just end up costing him the fight.

Side to side

This key goes hand in hand with the previous one. Kovalev is direct and dangerous, especially when he lands with the jab and opens the way for the right from outside. This time round, Ward needs to use his feet to move sideways and throw shots from angles. This style, which is typical of fighters with good foot speed and punch variation, could make life difficult for Kovalev.

Clean fight

Ward often resorts to tactical clinching, but it might be smart to avoid it in this fight. The referee will be unforgiving and the judges will see anything illegal as an excuse to dock points. They will be watching Ward carefully as they seek to score each round the best way possible. He must avoid clinching, grappling, blows to the back of neck, etc. Kovalev will take advantage of it and exploit anything that can make his opponent look bad.