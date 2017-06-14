The long-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is now closer than ever. We chronicle their larger-than-life personalities through the years. (0:55)

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved a request submitted by Mayweather Promotions to host a boxing event on Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell told ESPN the commission approved the request as an item on its consent agenda on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, multiple sources told ESPN that Mayweather Promotions planned to retract its request for the Aug. 26 date, but the promotion informed NSAC officials late Tuesday evening it would not do so.

"I got a call (Tuesday) night from Mayweather Promotions that they wanted to be put back on the agenda, so I put them back on the agenda," Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, told ESPN. "They pulled the request but then decided to put it back on."

According to multiple sources, Mayweather Promotions secured the date for a potential boxing match between Floyd Mayweather, the former pound-for-pound king, and UFC star Conor McGregor. The two sides have not announced a finalized deal, however, and Mayweather Promotion's request was for an unspecified event.

The approved request is for an event to be televised on Showtime, Mayweather's broadcast partner. It is also for MGM Grand Garden Arena, which shares the same parent company as Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor and UFC president Dana White have previously announced they've come to terms on their side of what would be a blockbuster summer event. The UFC is owned by entertainment agency WME-IMG. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported negotiations were underway between the entertainment powerhouse and Al Haymon, Mayweather's longtime advisor.

Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza also confirmed negotiations are taking place to ESPN.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) retired from professional boxing after defeating Andre Berto in September 2015. Many observers expected him to return at some point to chase a record of 50-0. Based out of Las Vegas, he has stated publicly a bout against McGregor is the only fight that would currently bring him out of retirement.

McGregor (21-3) is a two-weight UFC champion, having own belts at 145 and 155 pounds. The Irish star hasn't fought since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November. He has never boxed professionally.

The Mayweather-McGregor card is expected to be a boxing-only card, and Mayweather has said he wants two of his company's top fighters to appear on it, Badou Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs), a former super middleweight world titleholder who vacated his belt in January to move up to light heavyweight, and junior lightweight world titlist Gervonta Davis (18-0, 17 KOs).