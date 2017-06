WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested and charged with second-degree misdemeanor marijuana possession on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

He was later released on $1,000 bond.

Paul Patterson, Wilder's attorney, told the Tuscaloosa News that the drugs didn't belong to Wilder, citing someone who used his Cadillac Escalade while he was out of town.

Wilder was first stopped for a window-tint violation.

Wilder last fought in February, a fifth-round knockout of Gerald Washington.