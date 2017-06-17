LAS VEGAS -- At least junior featherweight titlist Guillermo Rigondeaux wasn't boring this time, though the final call was questionable.

Rigondeaux, 36, retained his world title for the eighth time as he knocked out interim titlist and mandatory challenger Moises Flores, 30, in the first round in the co-feature of the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev rematch on Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

But the result was drenched in controversy because the final punch appeared to come after the bell ended the round.

The fight began with Flores putting his long jab in Rigondeaux's face as Rigondeaux moved and countered. As the time wound down in the first round, Rigondeaux landed two left uppercuts as his right hand was draped over Flores' neck. When referee Vic Drakulich went to break them at the bell, Rigondeaux fired a left hand that nailed Flores on the chin, seemingly after the bell.

They had been throwing punches simultaneously.

As Drakulich continued to break them, he turned toward Rigondeaux and Flores fell to the mat flat on his back. When Drakulich turned around, he appeared surprised to see Flores on the mat and counted him out. Flores was down for a couple of minutes receiving medical attention.

Then, when Flores was deemed OK, Drakulich watched a video replay with a headset on at ringside, which is allowed under Nevada rules in the event of a fight-ending punch. He determined that the punch had been legal and ruled it a knockout, despite an HBO replay that indicated the last shot came after the bell.

Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, told HBO that if the punch was after the bell, the commission will review the decision.

"We both threw punches at the same time and mine landed first," Rigondeaux, of Miami, said through a translator. "It was only a matter of time [until the knockout happened]."

A native of Cuba, Rigondeaux (18-0, 12 KOs) defected to the U.S. after winning two Olympic gold medals for Cuba.

Because of his overly defensive style that has not been at all crowd-pleasing, Rigondeaux, a southpaw, has not been able to get top opponents to face him. But he is undaunted.

"At 122 [pounds], I'm making everybody disappear," he said. "What am I gonna do? I'm here, I'm the champion. I'm a complete fighter and I'm ready for anyone."

Flores (25-1, 17 KOs), of Mexico, was upset by the ruling.

"It's not fair. It's clear that the bell rang," he said. "He didn't throw a punch the whole round. I was winning the round and he waited for after the bell to throw a punch when I dropped my hands down."

The fight was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 on the undercard of the Miguel Cotto-James Kirkland HBO PPV card, but that card was canceled when Kirkland suffered an injury, leaving Rigondeaux and Flores in limbo until the fight could find a new home.

Bivol steamrolls Agnew

Dmitry Bivol, left, connects with a left hand against Cedric Agnew during their light heavyweight bout. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Interim light heavyweight world titlist Dmitry Bivol (11-0, 9 KOs) was impressive again in his second American televised fight as he easily knocked out Cedric Agnew (29-3, 15 KOs) in a one-sided nontitle bout.

Bivol, with a crowd-pleasing style, nearly ended the fight in the first round. He came alive late in the round and pummeled Agnew, dropping him face-first with a right hand, and then teed off on him with around 20 unanswered punches until round ended.

Bivol continued to go after Agnew, who could do little more than cover up and try to avoid the straight punches coming in like missiles. Bivol land a left hand near Agnew's right eye in the fourth round, and moments later Agnew raised his glove to his face and turned away, causing referee Russell Mora to stop the fight at 1 minute, 27 seconds.

Punch stats Punches Bivol Agnew Landed 69 13 Thrown 247 43 Percent 28% 30% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

"I'm very glad the flight went this way," Bivol said. "I found my ways that I practiced and I used them, and you saw the results. I was ready for everything, so the fight ran smooth for me. I tried to open him up, but for some reason he didn't want to go. He was close, he was very defensive and going back. But anyways, I won the fight."

Bivol, 26, of Russia, made his American TV debut on April 14 in the main event of a Showtime "ShoBox: The New Generation" card and was just as impressive in a fourth-round knockout of Samuel Clarkson to retain his interim belt.

Bivol, who plans to continue fighting in the United States, maintained his position as the mandatory challenger for titlist Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs), 30, of Wales.

Agnew, 30, of Chicago, served as a measuring stick of sorts for Bivol. In 2014, Agnew challenged Kovalev for his 175-pound world title, and although Agnew gave him a few minor problems, Kovalev ultimately knocked Agnew down twice in a seventh-round knockout victory.

Middleweight Luis Arias knocks down Arif Magomedov during their fight at the Mandalay Bay Event Center on Saturday. Christian Petersen/Getty Images