Andre Ward has defeated Sergey Kovalev by TKO in the eighth round to retain his light heavyweight titles Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) badly hurt Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) with a big right hand and then finished him with a series of left hooks to the body. The fight was stopped at 2:25 of the eighth.

Ward won the first meeting between the two in a controversial unanimous decision Nov. 19, with all three judges scoring it 114-113 for him.