Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague died at the age of 34 on Sunday, following a knockout loss in a boxing match Friday.

"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today," his family said in a statement. "He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Hague suffered a knockout loss to Adam Braidwood on Friday.

Fighting out of Alberta, Canada, Hague made five appearances in the UFC between 2009 and 2011. He enjoyed a very successful debut in 2009, submitting Pat Barry via guillotine choke at UFC 98. He went on to lose his next four bouts inside the Octagon, however.

Hague (21-13) suffered eight career knockouts in MMA, including four within the past 22 months. Hague's professional boxing record was 1-3, with two knockout losses.