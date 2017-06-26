Scorecard: Negron continues to impress with TKO win against Rossy

A roundup of the past week's notable boxing results from around the world:

Saturday at Louisville, Ky.

Carlos Negron TKO4 Derric Rossy

Heavyweight

Records: Negron (20-1, 16 KOs); Rossy (31-13, 15 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Negron, 29, a 2008 Puerto Rican Olympian, was very impressive as he won his seventh fight in a row in the CBS Sports Network-televised main event of the first card put on by Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, the new promotional company co-owned by former heavyweight world champion and newly-minted International Boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield.

The first round was competitive but then it was pretty much all Negron, who nailed Rossy, 36, of Medford, New York, with a ton of right hands. In the second round, Negron landed one of his many right hands and Rossy went down, though he did not appear to be badly hurt. In the third round, Negron bloodied Rossy's nose and it was bothering him. In the fourth round Negron landed yet another hard right hand, which caused Rossy to take a knee on a delayed reaction to the punch. He beat the count but Negron was all over him, forcing him to the ropes as he unloaded about a dozen unanswered punches until referee Marvin Whittamore stepped in to stop it at 1 minute, 55 seconds. Negron, who is 6-foot-6, 239 pounds, might be able to go places. He's still young for a heavyweight and was a top amateur. He only fought three times between 2012 and 2015, but boxed for the fourth time since the September. Rossy dropped to 1-4 in his last five fights and 3-8 in his last 11.

In the co-feature, featherweight Toka Kahn Clary (22-1, 15 KOs), a 25-year-old southpaw from Providence, Rhode Island, who was released by Top Rank not long ago but has since signed with Holyfield, rolled to a shutout decision against the Dominican Republic's Angel Luna (11-3-1, 6 KOs). Kahn Clary dropped Luna in the seventh round with a right hand and won 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73.

Saturday at Gdansk, Poland

Tomasz Adamek W10 Solomon Haumono

Heavyweight

Scores: 100-90, 99-91 (twice)

Records: Adamek (51-5, 30 KOs); Haumono (24-4-2, 21 KOs)

Editor's Picks Pacquiao arrives in Australia ahead of title fight Manny Pacquiao was expected to attend church and have a light training session on Sunday in Brisbane, after he arrived late Saturday for his July 2 world title fight against Australian Jeff Horn.

Buatsi: Why I chose Joshua over Mayweather Olympic semifinalist Joshua Buatsi tells ESPN why he didn't return Floyd Mayweather's call - and his dreams of becoming world champion.

Canelo, GGG not interested in Mayweather-McGregor Are Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin interested in the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight that will happen just three weeks before their anticipated middleweight showdown? Not a bit, if you listen to the fighters and their teams. 2 Related

Rafael's remarks: Adamek, 40, perhaps the No. 1 fighter in Polish history, won world titles at light heavyweight and cruiserweight and became a top heavyweight contender. But he was involved in many brutal fights and after he got knocked out by former heavyweight world title challenger Eric Molina in the 10th round in April 2016 he announced his retirement for a second time. But he elected to come out of the 14-month retirement to face Haumono, 41, of Australia, who was boxing for the first time in 11 months -- since he got knocked out in the fourth round by Joseph Parker, who went on to win a heavyweight world title, last July.

Adamek may not be what he once was but he was still plenty good enough to handle a slow journeyman such as Haumono. Adamek easily outboxed him, kept a jab in his face and landed plenty of combinations as he cruised to the one-sided victory. It remains to be seen if this was a farewell victory for Adamek in front of his big fan base or whether he intends to fight on.

Krzysztof Glowacki TKO6 Hizni Altunkaya

Cruiserweight

Records: Glowacki (27-1, 17 KOs); Altunkaya (29-1, 17 KOs).

Rafael's remarks: In September, Glowacki, a 30-year-old southpaw from Poland, lost his cruiserweight world title by decision to Oleksandr Usyk. He made his return against Altunkaya, 29, a native of Turkey fighting out of Germany, who had a great looking record but was taking a massive step up in competition. It was all Glowacki, who led 50-42 on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage. He drove Altunkaya to the mat with an accumulation of punches in the second round and then dropped him twice more in the fifth round -- first with a straight left hand and then with a right hand moments later. Glowacki roughed him up for the rest of the round and that was enough to convince Altunkaya to retire on his stool two seconds into the sixth round.

Mateusz Masternak W10 Ismayl Sillah

Cruiserweight

Scores: 96-92, 95-93 (twice)

Records: Masternak (39-4, 26 KOs); Sillah (25-4, 19 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Masternak, 30, of Poland, the former European champion, won a hard-fought decision against former light heavyweight world title challenger Sillah, 32, of Ukraine. Masternak overcame a cut over his left eye as well as a knockdown in the eighth round when a right hand from Sillah forced him to touch his knee down to the mat.

Also on the card, junior middleweight contender Maciej Sulecki (25-0, 10 KOs), 28, of Poland, stopped Damian Ezequiel Bonelli (24-2, 21 KOs), 39, of Argentina, at 2 minutes, 14 seconds of the third round of their scheduled 10-round bout.

Saturday at Guadalajara, Mexico

Carlos Diaz W10 Sergio Puente

Junior Lightweight

Scores: 99-91, 98-92 (twice)

Records: Diaz (24-0, 11 KOs); Puente (25-5, 11 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Diaz, 22, fighting in his hometown, continued to grind his way to a fight with a top opponent as he rolled past 30-year-year-old countryman Puente, who lost for the third time in his last four fights but gone the distance each time. Puente did OK during a few of the middle rounds as he pressured Diaz and had a good fifth round. But Diaz, who is close to a mandatory position for a featherweight title bout, quickly adjusted, regrouped, bruised Puente's left eye and rolled to the clear decision victory.

Saturday at Philadelphia

Tyrone Brunson TKO5 Kermit Cintron

Junior Middleweight

Records: Brunson (25-6-2, 23 KOs); Kermit Cintron(39-6-3, 30 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: In a battle for the Pennsylvania state title, Brunson, 32, of Philadelphia, pulled off a comeback victory against former welterweight world titleholder Cintron, 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, in an action-packed fight. Cintron, long past his best days, dropped Brunson twice in the fourth round, with a clean left hand and then via accumulation of punches, and was on the verge of a knockout but Brunson survived thanks to the bell ending the round. In the fifth round, Brunson bounced back to drop Cintron three times in the fifth round before referee Shawn Clark waved off the fight at 1 minute, 21 seconds.

Saturday at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Javier Fortuna KO2 Mario Beltre

Lightweight

Records: Fortuna (32-1-1, 23 KOs); Beltre (16-3, 11 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Fortuna, 27, of the Dominican Republic, won a vacant secondary junior lightweight world title in 2015, made one successful defense and then lost in a stunning 11th-round knockout upset to Jason Sosa last June. Now Fortuna has won three fights in row since with this KO of Beltre, 29, of the Dominican Republic, who has lost two of his last three and three of his last five, with all three of the defeats coming by second-round knockout. Fortuna started quickly and took it to Beltre with an assortment of power shots. He knocked Beltre down in the first round and then finished him with a left hand to the body as referee Ramon Valdez counted him out at 1 minute, 36 seconds of the second round. If all goes well, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz intends to get a much more significant fight for Fortuna later in the year.

Saturday at Phoenix

B.J. Flores W6 Nick Guivas

Heavyweight

Scores: 60-54 (three times)

Records: Flores (34-3-1, 21 KOs); Guivas (13-6-2, 9 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Flores, 38, of Chandler, Arizona, lost a decision in an interim cruiserweight title fight to Beibut Shumenov in 2015 and two fights later got smoked in three rounds Tony Bellew in a cruiserweight world title fight in October. Then Flores elected to return to the heavyweight division and he has won two fights in a row, including this shutout of Guivas, a 38-year-old club fighter from Topeka, Kansas, who has lost three of his last four fights.