CULIACAN, Mexico -- The brother of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez was killed in his home in western Mexico, state authorities said Monday.

Sinaloa state prosecutor Juan Jose Rios said in a news conference that two men entered the rear of Rafael Chavez Gonzalez's house in Culiacan on Sunday night. One was armed and demanded money.

Some amount of money was handed over, but they demanded more, Rios said. When Chavez resisted, he was shot.

Another brother, Roberto Chavez Gonzalez, confirmed that account Monday and said his brother was shot in front of his family.

Murders are up significantly in Mexico this year. During the first five months of 2017, there were 9,916 killings nationwide -- an increase of about 30 percent over the 7,638 slain during the same period last year.