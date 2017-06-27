Dana White tells Max Kellerman how people expect him to defend the impending bout, saying, "I didn't make this fight, the fans made this fight." (1:34)

Seemingly everyone has an opinion about who will emerge as the victor in the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor superfight.

And two of boxing's biggest names are on opposite sides of the debate.

Undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury predicted McGregor will make quick work of Mayweather, whereas Manny Pacquiao said Mayweather's defense gives him the edge.

"I think Conor McGregor will knock him out in the first 35 seconds like he did to Jose Aldo, to be honest," Fury told iFL TV.

Pacquiao, who lost to Mayweather (49-0) in a 2015 defensive slugfest, criticized the much-ballyhooed bout set for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

"McGregor has no chance in this fight," Pacquiao told Yahoo Sports. "In fact, it could be very boring."

The Filipino pugilist, 38, noted that Mayweather's defensive dominance gives him the edge.

"There is no way [McGregor] will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd," Pacquiao said. "How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing."

Pacquiao (59-6-2) is in Australia, prepping for his welterweight fight against Jeff Horn (16-0-1) on Saturday.

Fury added that a McGregor win would benefit boxing.

"It would be great for the real people of the world," Fury said.

Fury (25-0) vacated his three heavyweight belts after a failed drug test but is set return to the ring to face Joseph Parker for the WBO title.