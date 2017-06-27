Full coverage: Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn

Manny Pacquiao will defend his welterweight title against Jeff Horn on Saturday at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET).

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) has won two fights in a row since losing a one-sided affair to Floyd Mayweather in 2015 -- both clear decisions victories in 2016 against Timothy Bradley Jr. and Jessie Vargas. Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) fought three times in 2016, winning all three bouts by stoppage.

Here's all you need to know ahead of their title fight on Saturday.

Your take:

Related stories and videos

Trainer: With win, Pacquiao eyes Floyd again

Boxing coach Freddie Roach is ready to narrow down Pacquiao's options after the WBO welterweight championship fight against Jeff Horn: Think about another shot at Mayweather, or think about retirement. -- ESPN.com news services

Roach: Pacquiao wants Mayweather rematch

Roach insists Manny Pacquiao must beat Jeff Horn in order to gain a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao determined to knock out Horn

WBO welterweight champion Pacquiao is planning to win his title defense against Horn by knockout.

Pacquiao's love for exercise

The 38-year-old Pacquiao discusses how he needs to balance how much he exercises to be at 100 percent when he fights Horn.

Inspiring fans important to Pacquiao

Pacquiao says he is driven by the support he's received from his fans.

Pacquiao arrives in Australia ahead of title fight

Pacquiao was expected to attend church and have a light training session on Sunday in Brisbane, after he arrived late Saturday for his world title fight against Horn. -- ESPN.com news services

Horn says he has the plan to beat Pacquiao

While Pacquiao has been out running along the river and attracting attention downtown since arriving on a chartered flight with a huge entourage, Horn has been preparing for their WBO welterweight world title bout in the quiet outer suburbs. -- ESPN.com news services

Horn: I hope Pacquiao stays 'cocky'

Pacquiao and his team have been branded "cocky" after signing up to defend the WBO world welterweight title against Horn. -- ESPN.com news services

Arum: 'People don't have to pay extra to watch Pacquiao'

Promoter Bob Arum explains why the airing of Pacquiao's title fight against Horn on ESPN is important for the sport of boxing.

Pacquiao-Horn title fight to air live in the U.S. on ESPN

The welterweight title bout will be televised live on ESPN, marking the first time a Pacquiao fight will air live on basic cable. Broadcast not available in Australia. -- Dan Rafael

Pacquiao meets Horn, starts to prep for 'Battle of Brisbane'

Pacquiao has had bigger, more significant fights while compiling world titles in an unprecedented eight divisions. -- ESPN.com news services

Pacquiao and Horn ready to collide

Pacquiao and Horn give their thoughts on fighting in Brisbane and the advantages they'll have when they square off.

Pacquiao says Horn fight will show he's not done yet

Pacquiao says his world title bout with Horn is his chance to tell the boxing world "I'm not done yet." -- ESPN.com news services

Pacquiao deal for July fight vs. Horn done

Top Rank says the long-awaited deal for Pacquiao to defend his welterweight world title in Australia against Horn is complete. -- Dan Rafael

Horn promoter: Pacquiao fight set for July 2

Horn's promoter, Duco Events, announced in April that Pacquiao would face Australian Jeff Horn on July 2 in Australia (July 1 in the U.S.). Pacquiao's promoter, Top Rank, said the deal was not quite finalized. -- Dan Rafael