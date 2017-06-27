Featherweight Daniel Franco, who is out of a medically induced coma, has been moved from a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, as he continues to slowly recover from a brain injury suffered on June 10.

Al Franco, Daniel's father and trainer, said his son was transported on Friday but that the 90-minute drive "was draining on him and it has taken a few days for him to recover."

Al Franco added, "Daniel began therapy on Saturday and will continue to have physical therapy every day for three hours per day. They are giving him morphine every few hours because he is having severe headaches and often. So he's been sleeping more. How long he will be here at the center, we don't know yet. He needs to get stronger and the only source of nourishment he is getting is through a tube in his stomach. So please keep him in your prayers."

Daniel Franco was rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, which was bleeding in two spots, and placed in a medically induced coma following an eighth-round knockout loss to Jose Haro in the main event of a card at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Al Franco said Daniel, 25, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, has been able to walk and that the family hopes to soon take him home to a facility in California in early August. He is making progress, Al Franco said, but it's going to be a long process.

"His motor skills are slow," he said. "He struggles making the simplest movements. Reaching or grabbing things is a chore. His speech is slurred as well. But he will improve every day and get stronger. It's only a matter of time. His mom says that she sees him getting better every day, motor skills improving. Just time and prayers."

Al Franco said his son's first full day of therapy was Monday.

"It was exciting to see as well as heartbreaking," he said. "He is learning to walk, speak, count and do some of the simplest things imaginable.

"I am grateful that he is well enough to be at his point after suffering such a serious injury and going through the type of surgery he did. However, as his father, to have such a world-class athlete struggle like this is heartbreaking. But he is doing an amazing job and the fighter in him makes him push harder than what he should be. He wants to run, not walk, but that's his character -- go big or go home. He is improving."

Daniel Franco took a lot of hard right hands throughout the fight. A big one wobbled him in the sixth round. In the eighth round of the scheduled 10-rounder, Haro (14-1-1, 8 KOs) landed another clean overhand right that that knocked Franco down. He beat the count, but later in the round Haro landed yet another right hand, this time near Franco's temple, and he went down hard, face first.

Referee Celestino Ruiz immediately waved off the fight without a count at 2 minutes, 43 seconds and Franco (16-2-3, 11 KOs) received immediate medical attention.

Franco, who is promoted by Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports, appeared alert only seconds after the knockout, but several minutes later he became less responsive and fell off the stool unconscious and was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and to the hospital. During surgery, doctors removed a section of his skull, which will remain off for several weeks.