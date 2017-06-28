Blue-chip junior featherweight prospect Diego De La Hoya, the first cousin of Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya, has fought his entire career in the United States but will take his game to South America for his next fight.

De La Hoya will defend his regional belt against Argentina's Alan Luques (21-6, 9 KOs) in the scheduled 10-round main event in San Luis, Argentina.

"I'm excited to be fighting in San Luis, Argentina," Diego De La Hoya said. "The Argentinean fans have been very supportive of my career on social media and I can't wait to put on a great show for them in person."

De La Hoya (18-0, 9 KOs), 22, of Mexico, is coming off a one-sided decision win against Erik Ruiz on May 18 in the main event of a "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" card at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona.

Oscar De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions promotes Diego De La Hoya, plans to be ringside along with welterweight contender Lucas Matthysse, one of Argentina's best fighters.

"I know it, and Diego knows it -- every fighter wants to beat a De La Hoya," Oscar De La Hoya said. "It takes hunger and passion for boxing that motivates him to travel across the world to demonstrate he just won't be messed with. Diego will come home with a victory and new Argentinean fans who will be impressed by his Mexican speed and power."

Luques (21-6, 9 KOs), 26, has won two fights in a row and aims to seize the moment against De La Hoya.

"It's a great opportunity for me to fight with such a sky-rocketing figure like Diego De La Hoya and to top it all off my idol Oscar De La Hoya will be present in the stadium," Luques said. "I will prepare like never before to take advantage of the opportunity before me. I will give all of me."