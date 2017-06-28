How to watch Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn on ESPN

Manny Pacquiao comments on his upcoming fight against Jeff Horn, predicting it will be a "real good one for the fans." (2:23)

Manny Pacquiao's welterweight world title defense against Jeff Horn will air live on ESPN in the United States beginning at 9 p.m. ET on July 1 from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

It will be the first time that a Pacquiao fight will air live in the US on basic cable and is his first non-pay-per-view fight since he knocked out Hector Velazquez on HBO in September 2005, though the fight will not be broadcast on ESPN in Australia, where it will air on the Main Event pay-per-view platform on Foxtel.

The complete fight card will begin with Shane Mosley, Jr. vs. David Touissaint, then follows with rising Irish prospect Michael Conlan vs. Jarrett Owen, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Teiru Kinoshita and finally Pacquiao vs. Horn.

The fights will also be available live on ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN and the ESPN App. The telecast will re-air on ESPN2 from 12:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. ET and again on Sunday, July 2nd from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET.

Leading up to the fight ESPN will air the weigh-in live on SportsCenter at 7 p.m. on June 30, then a First Take Primetime Special at 8 p.m. featuring WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion Andre Ward (32-0) in-studio with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith.

Longtime ESPN boxing commentators Joe Tessitore and Teddy Atlas, along with former world titleholder Timothy Bradley Jr. -- who faced Pacquiao three times and whom Atlas now trains -- will call the fight from ringside.

