Manny Pacquiao faces Jeff Horn in the "Battle of Brisbane" in Australia on Saturday in front of an expected audience of 60,000. His legendary boxing career has been knockout-filled and through these photos, we take a look back at the past 20 years and visualize how Pacquiao reached this moment.

Can Pacquiao add another notch in his belt this weekend? Don't miss the fight, broadcast on ESPN. How to watch.

Lehlo Ledwaba TKO6 victory - June 23, 2001

As a late replacement opponent, Pacquiao challenged Ledwaba, the No. 1 junior featherweight in the world at the time, for his world title and shocked everyone with a sixth-round destruction to take the belt in his extraordinarily impressive American debut on an Oscar de la Hoya undercard.

Marco Antonio Barrera I - TKO11 victory - Nov. 15, 2003

In the true breakout fight of his career, Pacquiao went to Barrera territory in San Antonio and gave him a beating in an overly impressive performance to win the lineal featherweight world championship and begin the great run that made him a legend.

Juan Manuel Marquez I - Split draw - May 8, 2004

Pacquiao would have a storied four-fight series of great fights with rival Marquez, but this epic battle got it started as Pacquiao dropped him three times in the first round only to have him battle back for a memorable draw. Pacquiao retained the lineal featherweight title and Marquez retained his alphabet titles.

Erik Morales I - UD12 loss - March 19, 2005

In a fantastic action fight, Morales outslugged Pacquiao in the first of their three junior lightweight fights as he handed Pacquiao, who had looked unstoppable, his first loss in six years.

Erik Morales II - TKO10 victory - Jan. 21, 2006

Ten months after Morales outpointed Pacquiao in their first junior lightweight fight Pacquiao avenged the loss with a 10th-round knockout.

Erik Morales III - KO3 victory - Nov. 18, 2006

As great as the first two junior lightweight fights between Pacquiao and Erik Morales were, the third one was all Pacquiao as he ran roughshod over a faded Morales, knocking him out in the third round to conclude their trilogy.

Juan Manuel Marquez II - SD12 victory - March 15, 2008

Four years after their legendary first fight, Pacquiao and Marquez met again, this time for Marquez's junior lightweight world title and it was another terrific fight, but one Pacquiao won by disputed split decision.

David Diaz - TKO9 victory - June 28, 2008

Pacquiao moved up from junior lightweight to lightweight and challenged Diaz for his world title in a fight that Pacquiao totally dominated as he battered and cut Diaz en route to a stunningly easy ninth-round knockout victory.

Oscar de la Hoya - TKO8 victory - Dec. 6, 2008

Pacquiao made the audacious move up from lightweight to welterweight to take on de la Hoya and pulled a major upset as he battered the Golden Boy into an eighth-round knockout that sent de la Hoya into retirement.

Ricky Hatton - KO2 victory - May 2, 2009

In perhaps the most spectacular performance of Pacquiao's career, he met British star Hatton and erased him with an absolutely devastating second-round knockout to win the lineal junior welterweight world title.

Miguel Cotto - TKO12 victory - Nov. 14, 2009

The fight with Puerto Rican star Cotto matched two of boxing's most exciting fighters and it turned out to be a terrific fight, but one that Pacquiao ultimately took over as he wore down a bloody Cotto en route to a 12th-round knockout to win a welterweight world title.

Antonio Margarito - UD12 victory - Nov. 13, 2010

In the fight that was perhaps the apex of Pacquiao's career, he tortured Margarito for 12 one-sided rounds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- home of the Dallas Cowboys -- as he won a decision and a junior middleweight world title that established his boxing record for winning titles in eight weight divisions.

Juan Manuel Marquez III - MD12 victory - Nov. 12, 2011

In yet another close, action-packed fight between Pacquiao and his great rival Marquez, Pacquiao retained his welterweight world title by controversial majority decision.

Juan Manuel Marquez IV - KO6 loss - Dec. 8, 2012

After three extremely close and outstanding fights between Pacquiao and Marquez, the fourth fight finally brought a no-doubt-about-it result as Marquez, bleeding and on the verge of being stopped, scored a gargantuan knockout of Pacquiao, who was rendered unconscious face-first on the canvas as the sixth round was coming to an end.

Timothy Bradley II - UD12 victory - April 12, 2014

Two years after Bradley received one of the most controversial decisions in boxing history against Pacquiao, they met again in a rematch, and this time Pacquiao dominated again -- and got the clear decision he deserved the first time as he regained the welterweight world title Bradley had claimed in their first fight.