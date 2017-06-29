OnScene: Follow the Battle of Brisbane build up live

BRISBANE, Australia -- ESPN is "OnScene" in Brisbane for the WBO World Welterweight title fight between Australian Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao.
Can the 29-year-old former teacher upset the Filipino legend and make a name for himself on the international boxing scene?
Stay across everything that's happening in Brisbane as we build up to the fight, which is scheduled for 1:30pm on Sunday, July 2 at Suncorp Stadium.
THURSDAY, June 29:
Any chance Jeff Horn can use these on Sunday? #PacHorn #BattleofBrisbane pic.twitter.com/HWXVzOiPqk
Jeff Horn has spent over 40 minutes signing autographs and making even more fans in Brisbane's CBD.
You can't look in any direction here in Brisbane without being reminded. #PacHorn #battleofbrisbane pic.twitter.com/iHlRat4PUH
