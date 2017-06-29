Everything in the career of lightweight prospect Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin is going in the right direction following his disastrous time with promoter/rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who did little for Martin and then declared bankruptcy, leaving his career in limbo.

Because Jackson would not release him, Martin was on the shelf for most of 2015 and early 2016. But since then, things have gone well as he moves up the ladder one step at a time.

In recent fights, he has hooked up with promoter Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions, which is moving him in the right direction.

Ryan Martin vs. Marcos Jimenez Where: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California

When: Friday

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. ET

He's gotten national television exposure and had his last fight, on March 18, on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs HBO PPV undercard at Madison Square Garden, where Martin stopped then-undefeated Bryant "Pee Wee" Cruz in the eighth round.

Martin, who is from Chattanooga, Tennessee and fights out of Cleveland, and trainers Joe Delguyd and Cam Russell have also taken advantage of the hospitality of renowned trainer Abel Sanchez. He has welcomed Martin and his team into his Big Bear Lake, California gym, where Martin can get much better sparring than he could in Cleveland. Sanchez, while not Martin's trainer, has also given him tips along the way and Martin has followed the same training routine as the others in the talent-laden gym.

Martin has trained at Sanchez's Summit gym for three fights, including the one he has at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night (10 ET, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) in the co-feature of the "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" card.

The 24-year-old Martin (18-0, 11 KOs) will face Dominican Republic native Marcos Jimenez (22-7-0, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder on the undercard of the bantamweight fight between Oscar Negrete (16-0, 6 KOs) and Sergio Frias (19-6-2, 10 KOs).

Martin said he knows it's significant for him to be in front of a national television audience, especially on a big weekend.

Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin, right, looked impressive in his TKO victory over Bryant Cruz in March. Frank Franklin II/AP

"This is a great opportunity for me to fight on (ESPN2) in front of a huge nationally televised audience on a big weekend for the network with Manny Pacquiao fighting the next day," Martin said of Pacquiao's welterweight title defense against Jeff Horn, which airs on ESPN on Saturday night (9 ET) live from Brisbane, Australia.

Said Loeffler: "This fight is a terrific opportunity for Ryan to shine in front a nationally televised audience on ESPN2 this Friday night."

The time Martin has spent in Sanchez's gym has been invaluable.

"I love training up in Big Bear," said Martin, who was 202-22 as an amateur and won several national titles. "Abel has a great army of world champions and top contenders at the Summit. Just being around them I learned so much and it's very easy being able to focus on my fight being somewhat isolated.

"The high altitude and the disciplined training program keeps me in the best possible shape for my fights."

Jimenez, 33, will be coming off an 11-month layoff but he is also coming off his biggest win, a second-round knockout of former multi-divisional world titleholder Vic Darchinyan.

"I've seen Marcos fight. He's a very tough veteran," Martin said. "The important thing is for me to do what I do best and I should be victorious."

To get ready for the fight, Martin sparred with one of the top fighters in Sanchez's gym: lightweight contender Denis Shafikov, who was getting ready for his own fight on Friday night - a shot against lightweight world titleholder Robert Easter Jr.

"I sparred a great deal the last few weeks with Denis Shafikov," Martin said. "We really helped each other. He's such a strong pressure fighter that I can learn from. He's ready and it should be a terrific fight for him as well on Friday night.

"I'm not sure what lies ahead and not really thinking about a fight after this. I need to win on Friday night and then I'm sure my team and I will regroup to see what's next. I want to stay active, keep learning, keep winning and when the time is right I want to be ready for a world title opportunity."