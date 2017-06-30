Joshua Buatsi has become the latest 2016 Olympic boxing medallist to turn professional on Saturday and he insists the timing is perfect.

The 24-year-old Briton, who was born in Ghana and moved to live in south London with his family aged nine, has delayed his entry into the paid ranks so he could finish a university degree in Sports Science and Management.

Buatsi follows the likes of fellow Rio 2016 medallists Shakur Stevenson (USA), Robson Conceição (Brazil), Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (Uzbekistan), Daniyar Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan), Misael Rodríguez (Mexico) and Tony Yoka (France) to quit the amateur ranks and join the professional game.

Light-heavyweight Buatsi faces Spain's Cuba-born Carlos Mena (4-6, 1 KO), who has lost his last five bouts, at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, on Saturday.

"It's the right timing for me," said Buatsi.

"I had things to do after the Olympics and I wanted to take my time and weigh up my options. This is the right time for me.

"I have been working on my degree and I've been in the gym, I haven't just been at home with my feet up and holiday.

"Boxing in the UK right now is in a great place so I feel that it's right to be here, I'm on the right platform and I've got the best promoter behind me. I just have to capitalise on this."

Buatsi will be promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport and managed by Anthony Joshua's management team.

Joshua, the reigning IBF-WBA world heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist, trained with Buatsi earlier this week.

"I had to consider all my options, not be narrow minded," said Buatsi.

"I thought outside the box and looked at all the options and make a calculated move, and that's what I did. I'm going to be with my amateur trainer to start with then bring in an experienced pro coach as that's going to be vital to me in the future."

Further down the line, Buatsi has a ready-made rivalry on his doorstep. Anthony Yarde is a crowd-pleasing light-heavyweight from east London who is making strides towards world title contention.

"Everyone at light-heavyweight is a rival and when the time is right and who ever is in the top ten or at No. 1, they are the people I want to beat," Buatsi said.

"When I go on Twitter I often see the question; Buatsi versus Yarde - who wins? Will it happen? Anthony is already 10 fights into his career and he's doing fantastic, beating everyone, so good on him. I'm only just starting so let's see what happens, but it is a fight that needs to happen one day."

Another potential opponent could be either of the two fighters in the main event on Saturday in south east London: British light-heavyweight champion Frank Buglioni and Ricky Summers.